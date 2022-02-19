Gaebel named to honor roll

Hannah Gaebel of Kelso has been named to the 2021 fall quarter honor roll at Spokane Community College.

Students who achieve a 3.0 or higher grade-point average are listed on the honor roll which ended in December.

SCC offers high-quality academic transfer, career-technical and eLearning degree and certificate programs; business and community training; and adult literacy programs throughout northeastern Washington, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Approximately 34,000 students a year enroll at the college.

Winlock resident earns recognition

Jacob Marley of Winlock recently was awarded the Recognition of Excellence in Communication by the Office of Academic Affairs of Dickinson State University based in Dickinson North Dakota.

He received the award after the fall 2021 semester.

The recognition is awarded to students who have exhibited a high level of achievement in communication-related courses at DSU, according to a press release from the university. Specifically, it is awarded to students who have received an A or a B grade in College Composition I and II (ENGL 110 and 120) and Fundamentals of Public Speaking (COMM 110) over the course of their collegiate careers.

According to the release, the recognition can be verified by employers looking for workers with good written and spoken communication skills and will be posted to the students’ Merit Pages accounts.

The mission of the university is to provide high-quality accessible programs, promote excellence in teaching and learning, support scholarly and creative activities; and to provide services relevant to the economy, health and quality of life for citizens of North Dakota, states the release.

Six named to SNHU president’s list

Six local residents have been named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University based in Manchester, New Hampshire.

To be named to the list, full-time students must receive a minimum 3.7 grade-point average. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits. Undergraduate students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits in EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.

Kalama: Daniel Neeley.

Kelso: Billie Rease.

Longview: Ariel Grisham.

Silver Lake: Karina Halverson.

Long Beach: Kathryn Lee and Lacey Berry.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults, according to a press release from the university.

The school has more than 160,000 students worldwide and offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs available online and on its 300-acre campus.

Recognized as the “Most Innovative,” regional university by U.S. News & World Report, the school also is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, according to the press release.

Loya named to SNHU dean’s list

Winlock resident Breana Loya has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University based in Manchester, New Hampshire.

To be named to the list, full-time students must receive between a 3.5 and a 3.69 grade-point average. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits. Undergraduate students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits in EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.

Asplund qualifies for dean’s list

Longview resident Darwin Asplund has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University based two miles outside of Nashville, Tenn.

To be named to the list, a student must carry a minimum course load of 12 hours and maintain a 3.5 or higher grade-point average with no grade below a C.

Nearly 8,800 students from all 50 states and 33 countries attend the university consistently recognize by U.S. News & World Report for innovation an commitment to undergraduate teaching, according to a press release from the school. The university has more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.

Fugere named to fall dean’s list

Adam Fugere of Rainier has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Wheaton College based in Wheaton, Illinois.

To be named to the list, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Wheaton College is a co-educational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country, according to a press release from the college.

— The Daily News

