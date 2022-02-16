 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People

People

Longview’s Craft named to council

Longview resident Diane Craft has been appointed to the Advisory Council of the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington where she will be a conduit to senior citizens, caregivers and people living with disabilities in Cowlitz County.

Craft has spent 23 years of her career in senior housing. She was the human resources director at Community Home Health & Hospice for more than three years. Currently, se is a community liaison for Koelsch Communities in Longview.

Head shot: Diane Craft

Craft

According to a press release from the AADSW, Craft says she is focused on access to resources and services for those being cared for in their homes.

“I advocate for those estranged from family members or who may no longer have families to offer care in order to reduce the fear of asking for help,” she said in the release. “It is equally important to provide resources to family caregivers and identify pockets of potentially underserved elderly in the county for outreach.”

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington is a multiservice public agency providing assistance to the elderly and people with disabilities in Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties, according to the press release. Services include nutrition, transportation, case management, dental care, minor repairs to homes, aging and disability resource centers, respite care and counseling for caregivers, educational classes and support groups covering chronic illnesses and caregiving, healthy aging resources, and exercise programs. Requests for information, assistance and general inquiries may be directed to 360-735-5721.

Student recognized for her academics

Kaylee Seaman of Kelso has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Alabama based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

To be named to the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

The University of Alabama provides nearly 200 degree programs and is a leader in cutting-edge research advancing discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers, according to a press release from the university.

— The Daily News

