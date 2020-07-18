On campus, she was involved with the ASU speech team during the 2018 season, the ASU Rainbow Coalition facilitator for the 2019-2020 academic year and she was the community liaison of the TEDxASUWest club for the spring 2020 semester.

She is a residential assistant for the Greek Leadership Village at the university and is a skater on the school roller derby team. She also is a member of multiple honors organizations including Order of Omega, Lambda Pi Eta, Phi Theta Kappa, Pi Kappa Delta and Phi Rho Pi.

Dalgleish is the daughter of Jamie and Joseph Dalgleish of Longview.

Longview Rotary gives scholarships

Twelve scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each have been awarded to local students by the Rotary Club of Longview.

Three of the club scholarship were created to honor deceased Rotarians with family and friends of Rotary contributing to the scholarship funds.

The Bill Davis Scholarship is awarded to a student who will study business and perhaps own a business. Davis owned his own business. Mark Morris High School student Emma Worley is the recipient. She will attend the University of Washington.