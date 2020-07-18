Dalgleish receives
fraternity scholarshipAlayna Rose Dalgleish of Longview has received an Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
She was awarded the scholarship based on her academic success, volunteer activities and her involvement with the Alpha Gamma Delta International Women’s Fraternity at Arizona State University.
“The Foundation is proud to award this scholarship to Alyana Dalgleish,” the executive director of the Foundation is quoted in a press release.
“Through her participation in Alpha Gamma Delta, she can grow her voice and influence, and positively shape the trajectory of her life. Through the generous support of our donor, the Foundation is honored to contribute to her academic success.”
Scholarships are awarded annually to initiated collegiate and alumnae members of Alpha Gamma Delta for undergraduate and graduate studies.
A Barrett Honors College student, Dalgleish will receive a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies with a double minor in public relations and media analysis when she graduates, probably in spring 2021.
She was a director of community service with Alpha Gamma Delta and currently is the vice president of the group.
On campus, she was involved with the ASU speech team during the 2018 season, the ASU Rainbow Coalition facilitator for the 2019-2020 academic year and she was the community liaison of the TEDxASUWest club for the spring 2020 semester.
She is a residential assistant for the Greek Leadership Village at the university and is a skater on the school roller derby team. She also is a member of multiple honors organizations including Order of Omega, Lambda Pi Eta, Phi Theta Kappa, Pi Kappa Delta and Phi Rho Pi.
Dalgleish is the daughter of Jamie and Joseph Dalgleish of Longview.
Longview Rotary gives scholarships
Twelve scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each have been awarded to local students by the Rotary Club of Longview.
Three of the club scholarship were created to honor deceased Rotarians with family and friends of Rotary contributing to the scholarship funds.
The Bill Davis Scholarship is awarded to a student who will study business and perhaps own a business. Davis owned his own business. Mark Morris High School student Emma Worley is the recipient. She will attend the University of Washington.
The Jim Stacie Scholarship honors Stacie who was a longtime Rotarian. R.A. Long High School student Zack Duschik is the recipient. He will attend Boise State University.
The Bassett-McRae Scholarship honors R.A. Long counselor Joan Bassett and Rotarian Dr. Laird McRae. RAL student Mitchell Bergquist is the recipient. He will attend Western Washington University.
- Mark Morris High School: Andrew Wilson, who is attending Lower Columbia College; Seroth Mao, who will attend the University of Washington; Melaina Hayes, who will attend Pacific Lutheran University; and Jayden Hemberry
- , who will attend Grand Canyon University.
- R.A. Long High School:
- who will attend St. Martin’s University.
- Toutle Lake High School:
— The Daily News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!