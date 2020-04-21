Students named to UW dean’s list
Several local students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Washington in Seattle. To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Castle Rock: Hunter Whitten
- .
- Ilwaco:
Noah Carper, Faith Mathison and James Schenk
- .
- Kalama:
Christy Johnson-Garrett, Kaitlyn Specht and Cody Sweet
- .
Kelso: Claire Cowan, Emmitt Kinch, Jaden Moore, Deena Osman, Rhonda Osman, Karena Pierce and Leah Suh
- .
- Long Beach:
Zachary McNulty
- .
- Longview:
Kaleb Anagnostou, Tayana Barr, Juan Bautista, Anna Brigden, Sarah Casillas, Carmen Clinch Sarah Culp, Dawson Dang, Julia Hallowell, Shay Herr, Amber Lee, Aaron Lopez, David Pang, Bailee Strong, Abigail Thayer, Victor Vazquez-Gutierrez, Conner Wallace, Abbie White and Zhi Ye
- .
- Toledo:
Nicholas Falter
- .
- Toutle:
Ethan Benson
- .
Local residents on the OSU honor roll
Six area residents have been named to the honor roll for the fall 2019 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Cathlamet: Kennedi A. LaBerge
- (3.5 grade point average or better), senior majoring in marketing.
- Ilwaco:
Emma Fleck
- (3.5 GPA or better), senior majoring in biohealth sciences.
- Kelso:
Brayden Liebe
- (3.5 GPA or better), senior majoring in pre-chemical engineering.
- Long Beach:
Karl Oman
- (3.5 GPA or better), senior majoring in Spanish.
- Longview:
Gabrielle Bennet (3.5 GPA or better), senior,majoring in business administration; and Michael Jones
- (3.5 GPA or better), post baccalaureate in anthropology.
