Today, the group has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Rainier woman becomes doctor

Krista Allen of Rainier recently graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo.

She is one of 152 graduates who received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony May 1. She will complete her emergency medicine residency at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo, Ohio.

Dr. Allen is the daughter of Mark and Mary Harrington and the granddaughter of Ruth Morrill. She also is the granddaughter of the late Barry Morrill, and the late Clyde and Donna Harrington.

A 2009 graduate of Rainier High School, Dr. Allen received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Western Oregon University in 2013.