Anderson turns 100 on July 4
Guy O. Anderson, a resident of Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living, will turn 100 on July 4.
Anderson who moved into Somerset with his late wife Ruby in September 2013, arrived with his parents in Longview from Portland in 1923.
A member of Longview’s ’23 Club, he also is the oldest living member of Longview Community Church, according to information submitted to The Daily News. His father, Guy L. Anderson, was one of the church founders. An active church volunteer for many years, Guy O. Anderson attended church services on Sundays until sometime in 2019.
He is a graduate of R.A. Long High School, where he was a member of the championship swim team, notes the press release. He also was an Eagle Scout.
As a young Navy flyer, he met his wife at the Bon Marche where she was a candy counter clerk.
They married in 1946 in the Longview Community Church, then moved to California where he was an airplane mechanic.
They returned to Longview. Daughter Gail was born in 1948 and daughter Jan in 1953.
Anderson worked for Weyerhaeuser for nearly two decades before opening Guys Trailer Parts on Tennant Way in Longview where he sold parts and accessories for travel trailers, motor homes and more.
The Andersons trailer camped and traveled, spending time with family near Mount St. Helens and Spirit Lake. The also traveled to Oregon, Montana, California and western Canada.
During their retirement years, the Andersons were active members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club. They attended several international gatherings in their Airstream trailer.
He loves good hardware stores, tools and tinkering, according to the press release.
He keeps a log of weather statistics for the Seattle and Rochester, N.Y., areas where his daughters live. He also reads The Daily News, notes the press release, and became an avid letter to the editor contributor.
Despite becoming deaf in his 90s, Anderson loves to meet and greet residents at Somerset, according to the press release. He usually carries his “Boogie Board” or a notepad so people can write down what they say to him. He often writes back instead of answering verbally notes the release.
Friends and family are invited to a social distancing celebration event with car participation. Details will be provided at a later date.
Engebo receives LCSRA scholarship
Nyssa Engebo of Kelso High School has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Lower Columbia School Retirees Association.
The daughter of Cindi Engebo and Doug Engebo of Longview, graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average.
She will study bioengineering at the Oregon State University Honors College.
Curley inducted in Phi Kappa Phi
Spencer Curley of Longview recently was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.
The honor society is the “nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society,” according to a press release from Merit Pages News.
Curley was initiated into the group at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash.
According to the press release, Curley is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the society each year.
The invitation only membership requires chapter nomination and approval. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership, notes the press release. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees also may qualify, as can faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines, notes the release.
Today, the group has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Rainier woman becomes doctor
Krista Allen of Rainier recently graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo.
She is one of 152 graduates who received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony May 1. She will complete her emergency medicine residency at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo, Ohio.
Dr. Allen is the daughter of Mark and Mary Harrington and the granddaughter of Ruth Morrill. She also is the granddaughter of the late Barry Morrill, and the late Clyde and Donna Harrington.
A 2009 graduate of Rainier High School, Dr. Allen received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Western Oregon University in 2013.
While at RVUCOM, Dr. Allen was the class secretary of the Class Council during the four years at the university. She also was on the Advocacy Chair of the Medical Student Section of the American Medical Association. She co-authored 10 healthcare policies for the AMA, according to a press release from the university.
CR resident on CU dean’s list
Colton Titus of Castle Rock has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester and carry a course load of at least 12 hours.
Marin-Thomas on dean’s list at NU
Jacob Marin-Thomas of Longview has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.
He is majoring in applied physics.
To be named to the list, a student must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career, according to a press release from the university.
CR resident graduates
Riannon Beddington of Castle Rock graduated from Lincoln Memorial University at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
She received a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
Students completed the spring semester online. Graduation ceremonies wee cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ilwaco resident on dean’s list
Jennifer Harkin of Ilwaco has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 quarter at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
To be named to the list, a student must earn a 3.5 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Three locals on GFU dean’s list
Three local residents have been named to the dean's list at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
To be named to the list, traditional undergraduate students must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on 12 or more hours of graded work.
• Kalama: Alison Houglum, senior, majoring in music and music education.
• Kelso: AlisonMcReary, senior, majoring in biology; and Grace Parcel, junior, majoring in social work.
Trevena graduates from the U of SD
William Trevena of Woodland recently graduated from the University of San Diego.
He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the university’s Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.
Dahl receives achievement
Elizabeth Dahl of Longview recently received an award for academic achievement from the Chadron State College for Special Education in Chadron, Neb.
Two locals win DOC awards
Two Washington state corrections employees working at the Longview Work Release center have received Department of Corrections Annual Agency Awards.
Corrections specialists Laura Wilson and Mary "Kathy" Gundlach each won an award for being part of the Washington State Department of Corrections' Strength in Families ReFORM team, according to a press release from the DOC.
Wilson has worked for the DOC since March 2008 and Gundlach has worked for the department since September 2016.
Strength in Families is a program for incarcerated people offered through the Responsible Fatherhood Opportunities for Reentry and Mobility (ReFORM) grant. Thirteen employees make up the team.
Each year, staff members are nominated by their colleagues for the awards which recognize employees "for their continuous, outstanding work to improve public sfety by positively changing lives as demonstrated by their accomplishments throughout the previous year," notes the press release.
Across the state, 169 DOC employees out of a pool of 930 nominates received agency awards.
Local student on EOU dean’s list
Tally Connors of Kelso has been named to the dean's list for the 2020 winter term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore.
To be named to the list a student must achieve and maintain a 3.5 or higher grade-point average while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU course work.
Cohen named to SCC honor roll
Samantha Cohen of Kelso has been named to the Spokane Community College honor roll for the 2020 winter quarter which ended in March.
To be named to the honor roll, a student must achieve a 3.0 or higher grade-point average in the fall quarter.
Students named to UW dean’s list
Several local students have been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Washington in Seattle. To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
• Castle Rock: Hunter Whitten.
• Ilwaco: Noah Carper, Faith Mathison and James Schenk.
• Kalama: Christy Johnson-Garrett, Kaitlyn Specht and Cody Sweet.
• Kelso: Claire Cowan, Emmitt Kinch, Jaden Moore, Deena Osman, Rhonda Osman, Karena Pierce and Leah Suh.
• Long Beach: Zachary McNulty.
• Longview: Kaleb Anagnostou, Tayana Barr, Juan Bautista, Anna Brigden, Sarah Casillas, Carmen Clinch Sarah Culp, Dawson Dang, Julia Hallowell, Shay Herr, Amber Lee, Aaron Lopez, David Pang, Bailee Strong, Abigail Thayer, Victor Vazquez-Gutierrez, Conner Wallace, Abbie White and Zhi Ye.
• Toledo: Nicholas Falter.
• Toutle: Ethan Benson.
Local residents on OSU honor roll
Six area residents have been named to the honor roll for the fall 2019 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
• Cathlamet: Kennedi A. LaBerge (3.5 grade point average or better), senior majoring in marketing.
• Ilwaco: Emma Fleck (3.5 GPA or better), senior majoring in biohealth sciences.
• Kelso: Brayden Liebe (3.5 GPA or better), senior majoring in pre-chemical engineering.
• Long Beach: Karl Oman (3.5 GPA or better), senior majoring in Spanish.
• Longview: Gabrielle Bennet (3.5 GPA or better), senior,majoring in business administration; and Michael Jones (3.5 GPA or better), post baccalaureate in anthropology.
