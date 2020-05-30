× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rainier woman becomes doctor

Krista Allen of Rainier recently graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo.

She is one of 152 graduates who received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony May 1. She will complete her emergency medicine residency at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo, Ohio.

Dr. Allen is the daughter of Mark and Mary Harrington and the granddaughter of Ruth Morrill. She also is the granddaughter of the late Barry Morrill, and the late Clyde and Donna Harrington.

A 2009 graduate of Rainier High School, Dr. Allen received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Western Oregon University in 2013.

While at RVUCOM, Dr. Allen was the class secretary of the Class Council during the four years at the university. She also was on the Advocacy Chair of the Medical Student Section of the American Medical Association. She co-authored 10 healthcare policies for the AMA, according to a press release from the university.

