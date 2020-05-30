Rainier woman becomes doctor
Krista Allen of Rainier recently graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo.
She is one of 152 graduates who received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony May 1. She will complete her emergency medicine residency at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo, Ohio.
Dr. Allen is the daughter of Mark and Mary Harrington and the granddaughter of Ruth Morrill. She also is the granddaughter of the late Barry Morrill, and the late Clyde and Donna Harrington.
A 2009 graduate of Rainier High School, Dr. Allen received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Western Oregon University in 2013.
While at RVUCOM, Dr. Allen was the class secretary of the Class Council during the four years at the university. She also was on the Advocacy Chair of the Medical Student Section of the American Medical Association. She co-authored 10 healthcare policies for the AMA, according to a press release from the university.
CR resident on CU dean’s list
Colton Titus of Castle Rock has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester and carry a course load of at least 12 hours.
Marin-Thomas on dean’s list at NU
Jacob Marin-Thomas of Longview has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.
He is majoring in applied physics.
To be named to the list, a student must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career, according to a press release from the university.
CR resident graduates
Riannon Beddington of Castle Rock graduated from Lincoln Memorial University at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
She received a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
Students completed the spring semester online. Graduation ceremonies wee cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
