CHHH honors 1,000th vet

Donald Fuesler, who died at age 96 on July 31, became Community Home Health & Hospice’s 1,000th honored veteran.

Since 2014, CHHH has presented each veteran it admits to Hospice with a certification of appreciation, acknowledging the military branch they served. The organization’s efforts are part of the We Honor Veterans(WHV) program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to a press release, WHV “meets the unique needs of dying veterans and their families by guiding them toward a more peaceful ending.”

Greg Pang, president and chief executive officer of CHHH said CHHH is honored to recognize the American heroes at the end of their lives.

“Being able to provide peace of mind to the men and women who sacrificed to serve and protect or country is a privilege for everyone at Community,” he is quoted in the press release.