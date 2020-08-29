CHHH honors 1,000th vet
Donald Fuesler, who died at age 96 on July 31, became Community Home Health & Hospice’s 1,000th honored veteran.
Since 2014, CHHH has presented each veteran it admits to Hospice with a certification of appreciation, acknowledging the military branch they served. The organization’s efforts are part of the We Honor Veterans(WHV) program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to a press release, WHV “meets the unique needs of dying veterans and their families by guiding them toward a more peaceful ending.”
Greg Pang, president and chief executive officer of CHHH said CHHH is honored to recognize the American heroes at the end of their lives.
“Being able to provide peace of mind to the men and women who sacrificed to serve and protect or country is a privilege for everyone at Community,” he is quoted in the press release.
Fuesler was under Hospice care for two days before he died. He served in the Army during World War II and his acts of bravery included landing on Normandy beach and liberating prisoners from Nazi-occupied France, according to the press release. He received the Legion of Honor award for his service in the war. The award is the highest French merit for military and civil service, notes the release.
Dr. Fuesler settled in Longview after the war and spent more than 40 years as a general practitioner. He also was deeply involved as a friend to many people and was a philanthropist.
In 2019, he was presented the Lifetime Giving Award from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington.
Fuesler’s daughter Margretchen Fuesler said CHHH was amazing in the care given to her father.
“The chaplain (Brian Wiele) .... I can’t thank him enough for everything he did for me,” she is quoted in the press release. “He even called me that night after dad went. Everyone was so nice.”
In 2019, CHHH spent more than $900,400 in unreimbursed charity care and community benefit services, states the press release. Along with veteran recognition, the services support respite care for Hospice patients, help young children grieve the loss of a parent, offer pet care help for Hospice patients and more, notes the release.
Donations from people, businesses and organizations help the nonprofit provide the services.
