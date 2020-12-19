Columbia Ford was part of Wheels of Hope, which donated the first van so Family Promises could provide transportation to its guests who don’t have vehicles. Columbia Ford co-owner Pat Sari personally worked to locate a safe 12-passenger van in good condition, according to the press release, and the business provided all the repairs the van needed to operate.

Last winter the van was totaled. When the replacement minivan had an issue, Columbia Ford owners Pat and Phil Sari dropped everything they were doing in the middle of a workday and went to the Day Center to look at it, states the release.

Columbia Ford also offers Family Promises free rental of a box truck to move beds and guest belongings from one congregation to the next, normally every Sunday, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the “rotational shelter” has been suspended. Guest families are housed at the Day Center.

“The Saris have been amazingly helpful,” former board president, Pastor Dave Martin is quoted in the press release.

“We’ve all been blown away by the generosity of this community and how much assistance we’ve gotten from so many people, churches, agencies, and businesses, but Columbia Ford takes it this year for their huge and continuing support. And really, with heart. It’s all about heart with all the winners,” he said.