Family Promises honors volunteers
Two local residents and a local business recently were recognized by Family Promises of Cowlitz County for outstanding contributions to the group’s work.
Marlys Erickson of Emmanuel Lutheran Church was named Volunteer of the Year, Daryl Berg of Longview Presbyterian Church was named Coordinator of the Year and Columbia Ford Lincoln Nissan Hyundai was named Business Supporter of the Year.
Pastor Vonda McFadden, Family Promises board president and pastor of Kelso United Methodist Church, presented the awards at the group’s Festival of Thanks event held on Facebook live.
“These are people who have gone way above and beyond in their support of Family Promise,” executive director Lisa Staudinger is quoted in a press release. “Between them, they have rendered probably over a hundred thousand dollars worth of services and goods since our foundation—totally free.”
As an example, Staudinger said Berg coordinates his congregation’s volunteers who help Family Promises guests and as a retired master electrician, he has completed tens of thousands of dollars of work at the Family Promises Day Center, according to the press release.
“When we were getting ready to open the Day Center and take families in, Daryl chased down a number of electrical mysteries. A couple were a big deal,” Staudinger said.
“He brought his grandson along for several weeks of mapping the whole building’s electrical system so we knew which breaker to flip if an outlet stopped working.”
Berg also wired and installed the additional smoke detectors required to convert some rooms at the Day Center for family accommodations, according to the release.
“Daryl has also very quietly done so much for guests as well as for our facility,” Pastor McFadden said.
Ericksen likewise has what Staudinger describes as “mad skills” at all aspects of general carpentry and materials repair.
“Marlys can fix things that might make Bob Villa pause a moment. Nothing stumps her. And she basically worked full-time on the Day Center during the remodel. And since the pandemic shutdown, she ‘only’ works part-time!” Staudinger is quoted in the press release.
Ericksen also helps coordinate her Emmanuel Lutheran Church congregation volunteers for the weeks they serve Family Promise’s guest families.
“She’s just so loving toward our guests, especially the kids, and she’s always looking to improve their environment at the Day Center,” Staudinger said.
Ericksen also has a keen eye for decoration and a talent for organization. “Everywhere you look in the Day Center—Marlys is there,” says Staudinger. “The drywall, paint, doors, art, floors, curtains she made for our windows… if it’s beautiful, it’s at least part Marlys.”
Columbia Ford was part of Wheels of Hope, which donated the first van so Family Promises could provide transportation to its guests who don’t have vehicles. Columbia Ford co-owner Pat Sari personally worked to locate a safe 12-passenger van in good condition, according to the press release, and the business provided all the repairs the van needed to operate.
Last winter the van was totaled. When the replacement minivan had an issue, Columbia Ford owners Pat and Phil Sari dropped everything they were doing in the middle of a workday and went to the Day Center to look at it, states the release.
Columbia Ford also offers Family Promises free rental of a box truck to move beds and guest belongings from one congregation to the next, normally every Sunday, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the “rotational shelter” has been suspended. Guest families are housed at the Day Center.
“The Saris have been amazingly helpful,” former board president, Pastor Dave Martin is quoted in the press release.
“We’ve all been blown away by the generosity of this community and how much assistance we’ve gotten from so many people, churches, agencies, and businesses, but Columbia Ford takes it this year for their huge and continuing support. And really, with heart. It’s all about heart with all the winners,” he said.
Family Promise helps families with dependent children who are experiencing homelessness build a sustainable path back to home through shelter, intensive case management, and community connection, according to the press release.
Longview resident gets scholarship
Longview resident Ada Beasley, a freshman at Biola University of La Mirada, Calif., was among 338 freshmen students who received either the President’s or Provost’s Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The scholarship are the highest ones the university awards to students.
Beasley is working toward a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
Freshmen entering the university are eligible for the $19,000 Provost’s Scholarship or the $20,000 per year President’s Scholarship if the meet the scholarship requirements. They include a combination of their grade point average and Scholastic Aptitude Tests in math and English.
To receive the President’s Scholarship, a student entering the university must have a 3.88 or higher GPA and a composite SAT score of 1,340. To receive the Provost’s Scholarship, a student entering the university must have a minimum 3.87 GPA and a composite SAT score of 1,120.
Students must maintain a 3.2 or higher GPA while taking courses at the university to receive the scholarship the following year.
This past fall, Biola students attended classes remotely through “Biola at Home”—the university’s new digital experience of a Biola education, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
The core strengths of Biola’s education have been “made available in new ways as Biola provides the same services students enjoy on campus in a new format,” states the press release, with faculty interaction, small class sizes and faith integration.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in Southern California. It recently was recognized as one of the nation’s top 10 “up and coming” national universities by U.S. News & World Report.
Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service—equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ, notes the press release.
For details about the university, visit biola.edu or call 562-777-4061.
