Takko receives WASWD award

Washington state Sen. Dean Takko in October was recognized as Outstanding Legislator of 2020 by the Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts.

Takko, who chairs the Senate Local Government Committee, was “instrumental in shaping a reform bill with appropriate transparency and accountability for special purpose districts,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Issues related to delinquent financial reporting are addressed in the bill.

He received a plaque at the Oct. 22 WASWD Section II meeting of water and sewer districts from 13 counties in Southwest Washington and on the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas.

The association provides education and training to elected district commissioners and offers continuing education classes for general managers and certified water operators of wastewater treatment plants.

The group also encourages increased communication between members and more.

Founded in 1995, the WASWD represents the state’s 181 special purpose sewer and water districts that provide services to about 25% of the people living in the state, notes the press release.