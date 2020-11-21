Takko receives WASWD award
Washington state Sen. Dean Takko in October was recognized as Outstanding Legislator of 2020 by the Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts.
Takko, who chairs the Senate Local Government Committee, was “instrumental in shaping a reform bill with appropriate transparency and accountability for special purpose districts,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Issues related to delinquent financial reporting are addressed in the bill.
He received a plaque at the Oct. 22 WASWD Section II meeting of water and sewer districts from 13 counties in Southwest Washington and on the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas.
The association provides education and training to elected district commissioners and offers continuing education classes for general managers and certified water operators of wastewater treatment plants.
The group also encourages increased communication between members and more.
Founded in 1995, the WASWD represents the state’s 181 special purpose sewer and water districts that provide services to about 25% of the people living in the state, notes the press release.
Groves receives two scholarships
Zach Groves of Longview recently received two scholarships from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, the Honors Endowed Scholarship and the Medivision-Omni Endowed Scholarship.
The $10,000 per year honors scholarship goes to a student with a competitive grade-point average and optometry admission test score who also demonstrates leadership and service.
The $2,000 per year Medivision-Omni scholarship is provided by the Medivision corporation, which was formerly a nationwide network of optometric co-management centers.
To receive the award, a student must have an entering GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Groves, a graduate of Kelso High School and Washington State University-Vancouver, is married to Emily Groves and is the son of Jill and Neil Groves.
Every year, the most outstanding first-year students at the SCO are recognized with scholarships to help them defray their optometric education costs.
This year, 74 students have been awarded approximately $650,000.
The independent, non-profit college was founded in Memphis in 1932.
— The Daily News
