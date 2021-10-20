Beasley named to
Biola dean’s list
Longview resident Ada Beasley has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Biola University based in La Mirada, California.
Beasley is a political science major and is one of more than 1,800 students named to the list.
To be named to the list, a student must have a 3.6 or higher grade-point average while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least a 3.2.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university recently recognized as one of America's best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the "best national universities" category of U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges 2021 rankings, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Tuengel joins
TRCS staff
Dave Tuengel has returned to Three Rivers Christian School and has been hired as the school's varsity girls basketball coach.
Tuengel coached at TRCS for several years previously, but had to step down because he needed shoulder surgery, according to a press release from the school.
In the release Tuengel said he is the operations manager for Catholic Community Services of Western Washington.
"I have been a basketball coach for over 25 years where I have been a successful head coach and assistant coach at various stops," he said in the release.
He loves the game of basketball.
"It is constantly changing, so I love the consistent need to learn new material," he said, noting he is "excited to be a coach at TRCS again because I love the Christian environment. I love interacting with young men and women to teach them life skills on and off the court."
In his spare time he said he loves spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
— The Daily News