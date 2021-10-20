Beasley named to

Biola dean’s list

Longview resident Ada Beasley has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Biola University based in La Mirada, California.

Beasley is a political science major and is one of more than 1,800 students named to the list.

To be named to the list, a student must have a 3.6 or higher grade-point average while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least a 3.2.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university recently recognized as one of America's best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the "best national universities" category of U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges 2021 rankings, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Tuengel joins

TRCS staff

Dave Tuengel has returned to Three Rivers Christian School and has been hired as the school's varsity girls basketball coach.

Tuengel coached at TRCS for several years previously, but had to step down because he needed shoulder surgery, according to a press release from the school.