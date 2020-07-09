× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview Rotary installs officers

Longview Rotary Club officers were installed at the club’s July 1 Zoom meeting.

Outgoing president Neil Zick passed the gavel on to new president Keith Larson.

Zick then thanked outgoing board members Cathy Barr, John Paul and Jen Wills before introducing the 2020 leadership team.

They include Zick, immediate past president; Chris Skaugset, secretary; Chris Searing, treasurer; Marc Silva, sergeant at arms; and Lindsey Cope, president elect.

The board of directors are Bill Ofstun, Brian Chace, Ryan Grady, Brooke Fisher-Clark, Katie Ribelin, David Minthorn, Shawn Hooghkirk, Mary Howe and Norm Carlson.

The theme for Rotary International for the new year is “Rotary Opens Opportunities.” New Longview president Larson at the meeting encouraged local members to to go back to “normal,” but to use the year and the unusual times to embrace change and prepare for the future, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.