× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teacher receives SkillsUSA award

Kimberly Miller, a culinary arts and early childhood education teacher at Woodland High School, recently was named SkillsUSA Adviser of the Year.

She won the award for both the state of Washington and the region for her participation in SKillsUSA and career and technical education CTE) at the high school, where she has taught for 33 years. She has been the assistant CTE director at the school the past two years.

Miller represents the very best of SkillsUSA instruction for 13 states and two territories, known as SkillsUSA Region 5, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

An advocate for CTE programs and students organizations, her SkillsUSA students hold fundraising events to buy food for local families. This school year, they earned $3,952 for the local food bank, the Woodland Action Center, along with collecting more than 2,000 non-perishable food items, notes the press release.

In addition, Miller’s SkillsUSA chapter received the SkillsUSA Chapter of Distinction Gold award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The team also received a national SkillsUSA Model of Excellence award for workplace skills in 2018 and for technical skills grounded in academics in 2020.