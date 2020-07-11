Teacher receives SkillsUSA award
Kimberly Miller, a culinary arts and early childhood education teacher at Woodland High School, recently was named SkillsUSA Adviser of the Year.
She won the award for both the state of Washington and the region for her participation in SKillsUSA and career and technical education CTE) at the high school, where she has taught for 33 years. She has been the assistant CTE director at the school the past two years.
Miller represents the very best of SkillsUSA instruction for 13 states and two territories, known as SkillsUSA Region 5, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
An advocate for CTE programs and students organizations, her SkillsUSA students hold fundraising events to buy food for local families. This school year, they earned $3,952 for the local food bank, the Woodland Action Center, along with collecting more than 2,000 non-perishable food items, notes the press release.
In addition, Miller’s SkillsUSA chapter received the SkillsUSA Chapter of Distinction Gold award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The team also received a national SkillsUSA Model of Excellence award for workplace skills in 2018 and for technical skills grounded in academics in 2020.
Miller has been the SkillsUSA state office adviser, regional coordinator and state board representative. She also received the Washington state Educational Service District (EDS) 112 Teacher of the Year for 2019 and was a finalist that year for the Washington State Teacher of the Year award.
According to the press release, Miller says “seeing the opportunities for students is what drew her to SkillsUSA, and the thrill of seeing how it helps students grow in both personal and workplace skills is what keeps her involved.”
She believes in giving students maximum opportunities to prepare for their futures and encourages students to give back to the community, according to the press release.
Miller would have been recognized during the SkillsUSA national conference in Louisville, Ken., the week of June 29, but the conference was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SkillsUSA created the Adviser of the Year award to recognize and honor dedicated career and technical education instructors who serve as SkillsUSA advisers.
Several graduate from Oregon State
Several local residents recently graduated from Oregon State University in Corvalis.
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed in keeping with the university’s measures to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated online, according to a press release from the school. To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State class of 2020, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
• Cathlamet: Kennedi LaBerge, bachelor of science degree in marketing, cum laude.
• Kalama: Carissa Chadwick, bachelor of science degree in kinesiology.
• Kelso: William Fairchild, master of science degree in ocean, earth and atmospheric sciences.
• Long Beach: Karl Oman, bachelor of arts degree in Spanish.
• Longview: Spencer Best, bachelor of science degree in speech communication; and Emily Davelaar, bachelor of science degree in fishers and wildlife sciences, cum laude.
• Woodland: Ryan Forcier, honors bachelor of science degree in bioengineering, summa cum laude.
This year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees, notes the press release. With this year’s graduates, Oregon State has awarded 265,147 degrees in the university’s history.
Hatfield graduates from George Fox U.
Kaylee Hatfield, daughter of Clive and Tauni Hatfield, of Silver Lake, recently graduated from George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
Hatfield received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.
Two locals named to President’s List
Sarah Hall of Kelso and Kevin Clark of Longview has been named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
To be named to the list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities, notes the release. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
Guisinger named to Dean’s List
Johnathan Guisinger of Rainier has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
He is a senior majoring in finance.
To be named to the list, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on 12 o more hours of graded work.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.
Orr named to Dean’s List
Sierra Orr of Kelso has been named to the spring 2020 semester Dean’s List at Easter Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Conn.
A full-time student, she is majoring in sports and leisure management.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses during the semester and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Sweet graduates from Whitworth
Casey Sweet of Kalama recently graduated cum laude from from Whitworth University in Spokane with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
Doyle named to KC Dean’s List
Jordan Doyle of Kelso has been named to the winter 2020 Dean’s List at Knoce College in Galesburg, Ill.
To be named to the list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term and have a 3.6 or higher grade-point average.
Wolff named to President’s List
Kevin Wolff of Kelso has been named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
To be named to the list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average.
Two named to Dean’s List
Two local residents have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
To be named to the list, students must carry 12 or more hours and maintain a 3.65 or higher grade-point average. They also must not have any incompletes.
•Woodland: Riley Davis, senior, majoring in management; and Brooklyn Davis, sophomore, majoring in social work.
Kelso resident receives degree
Conner Herron of Kelso has completed the requirements for an associate of arts degree from Cloud County Community College based in Concordia, Kan.
Students who completed the requirements were conferred degrees after the spring 2020 semester. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremony did not take place.
Neal graduates from tech college
Jonathan Neal of Winlock graduated from Vermont Technical College based in Randolph Center, Vermont, during the spring 2020 quarter.
He is among 142 students who graduated from the certification program.
— The Daily News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!