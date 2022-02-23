Several named to EWU dean’s list

Several residents have been named to the 2021 fall quarter dean’s list at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

To be named to the list, students must earn 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the quarter.

Castle Rock: Thomas Longwell.

Cathlamet: Makenzie Anderson.

Kalama: Amanda Killinen.

Kelso: Jordyn Dole and Ashley McGhee.

Longview: Jaime Alvarez, Macie Croco and Yana Ponkratov.

Toledo: Ivan Cibrian.

Woodland: Judeah Sanders and Jamie Sansbury.

Former Kelso grad finishes law studies

Kirk West, a 1969 graduate of Kelso High School and a 1973 graduate of Eastern Washington University recently went back to school to study law at Griffith Law School in Australia.

After a 40-year teaching career, “taking up a contract to help develop baseball in Alice Springs,” Australia; and then traveling around the United States before returning to Australia to “settle in to retirement,” West decided to study law, according to an article on the Griffith Law School website.

He recently finished the Innocence Project course. The project brings together lawyers, academics and law students who work to free innocent people wrongly convicted in Australia, according to the website.

He also volunteers with Aged and Disability Advocates. The group stands up for people who have suffered elder abuse or who may be disadvantaged.

Once his law studies are complete, he plans to go into senior/elder law, family law or community law.

Beickel named to dean’s list

Longview resident Samantha Beickel has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lock Haven University based in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

To be named to the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average in at least 12 semester hours of course work during the fall 2021 semester.

Cruser honored by Whitman College

Margaret Cruser of Kalama recently achieved academic distinction at Whitman College based in Walla Walla, Washington.

The graduate of Kalama High School was recognized for completing a minimum of 12 credits, passing all credits she attempted and for receiving a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on no fewer than nine graded credits during the most recent semester.

Longview resident on fall dean’s list

Jeffrey Meyers, of Longview, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Utah based in Salt Lake City.

To qualify for the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade point average in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Meyers is majoring in pre-biomedical engineering.

Cole performs at Carnegie Hall

Mahkayla Cole, great-granddaughter of Longview resident Adrienne Gorman, was chosen for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Kansas City, Kansas, resident performed Vocal Alto 2 in February with the High School Honors Concert Choir.

According to a press release, the highest rated high school performers from around the world are chosen to participate in one of the five Honors Ensembles.

Mahkayla is a member of Kansas’ Junction City High School top choir group the Chamber Choir along with the Wind Ensemble, the Percussion Ensemble and the Marching Band, according to the release. She has studied music for 10 years.

Her honors include being selected District Bands honor musician, All-Star Band at K-State and she was selected twice for the K-State SCI Choral Institute. She received superior ratings for vocal solo pieces at KMEA’s Solo and Ensemble, excellent ratings in Marimba solo and she was a member of two superior percussion ensembles.

Mahkayla joined students from 47 states, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea to perform at Carnegie Hall for five days in February where they also learned from world-renowned conductors worked with other finalists and got a “taste” of New York City, states the release.

