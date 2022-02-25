Cline-Maier named to U of P dean’s list

Emma Cline-Maier of Toledo has been named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Portland.

A freshman, she received a 3.85 grade-point average while carrying 18 credits.

McCoy named to U of D dean’s list

Skyler McCoy, a 2021 graduate of Mark Morris High School, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Denver.

To be named to the list, a student must achieve a 3.75 or higher grade-point average for the quarter while taking at least 12 credit hours.

McCoy received a Lamont School of Music scholarship where he is studying music recording and production.

Tubby named to U of P dean’s list

Ethan Tubby, the grandson of Milford and Marjorie Ofstun of Longview has een named to the dean’s list at the University of Portland.

A senior majoring in accounting at the university’s school of business, Tubby is vice president of the Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Development fraternity. He has been a member since his sophomore year. He also is active on the university’s club basketball team

Tubby is the son of Ronald and the late Annie (Ofstun) Tubby of Portland.

Sharon Jump is Volunteer of Month

Sharon Jump was chosen the February Volunteer of the Month at the Rainier Senior Center.

She delivers Meals on Wheels two days a week and fills in when she is needed, according to the senior center’s newsletter. Weather permitting, she also enjoys working in her yard and walking her dog at the park.

Two named to dean’s list

Woodland students Brooklyn Davis and Alexis Davis have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Harding University based in Searcy, Arkansas.

Brooklyn Davis is a junior studying nutrition and food management. Alexis Davis is a freshman studying communication sciences and disorders.

Parcel named to fall dean’s list

Kelso resident Grace Parcel has been named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at George Fox University based in Newberg, Ore., with teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.

Parcel is a senior majoring in social work.

To be named to the list, undergraduate students must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on 12 or more hours of graded work.

— The Daily News

