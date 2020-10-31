Ron Sparks elected to a national association
Ron Sparks was appointed chairman of the board of the National Precast Concrete Association.
Vice president and general manager of Columbia Precast Products in Woodland, Sparks began his one-year term Oct. 14 at the NPCA’s 55th Annul Convention, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
He also was presented the group’s Douglas G. Hoskin award honoring a dedication to recruiting new members to the association. The award is named for one of the group’s founders.
Wet- and dry-cast precast products are produced at Columbia Precast Products. They include manholes, box culverts, vaults and custom products. The company was built at its present location in 2017 after outgrowing its previous location.
Sparks has worked in the precast industry for 21 years
“Ron’s history in the precast industry is extensive, and he is an innovative thinker and leader, which makes him ideal for this pivotal role, NCPA president Fred Grubbe is quoted n the release.
Grubbe said he looks forward to working with Sparks and the board “to strengthen the precast industry and shape the future of our association in the coming years.”
Sparks spoke of his passion for the industry in his acceptance speech, noting the importance of the association and its recent goals, along with his goals for moving forward, states the release.
“The association has allowed me to push toward ideals I hold in the highest regard, including giving back to the industry and the people who have given so much to me,” he said.
He noted his two predecessors implemented key initiatives, including research and pushing the association forward regarding marketing.
“Along with sales training, these will form the fundamental groundwork of our efforts well into our future,” he said.
Two local residents join Biola University
Two local students will begin their college careers this fall as Eagles at Biola University located in La Mirada, Calif. Students will attend classes remotely through Biola at Home, the university’s new digital platform.
Longview: Ada Beasley
- Woodland:
Tanner Bradberry
— The Daily News
