Ron Sparks elected to a national association

Ron Sparks was appointed chairman of the board of the National Precast Concrete Association.

Vice president and general manager of Columbia Precast Products in Woodland, Sparks began his one-year term Oct. 14 at the NPCA’s 55th Annul Convention, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

He also was presented the group’s Douglas G. Hoskin award honoring a dedication to recruiting new members to the association. The award is named for one of the group’s founders.

Wet- and dry-cast precast products are produced at Columbia Precast Products. They include manholes, box culverts, vaults and custom products. The company was built at its present location in 2017 after outgrowing its previous location.

Sparks has worked in the precast industry for 21 years

“Ron’s history in the precast industry is extensive, and he is an innovative thinker and leader, which makes him ideal for this pivotal role, NCPA president Fred Grubbe is quoted n the release.