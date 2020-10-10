Many named to WSU honor roll
Many local residents have been named to the Washington State University president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at WSU and receive a 3.75 grade-point average or receive a 3.5 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.
Castle Rock: Hayley Abel, Hannah Cargill, Michael Chambers, Stephanie Dunnavant, Breanna Eiche, Blair Harris, Veronica Holyk, Caleigh Maffett, Paige Mershon, Conner Ness, Katelyn Sedig, Madison Smith and Camden Swanson
- Cathlamet:
McKensi Fluckiger
- Ilwaco:
Alayna Marsh
- Kalama:
Connor Gillihan, Jaden Howard, Robin Hunt, Chayse Jorgenson, Danica Killinen, Emily Lozier, Vicky Nganga, Brooke Nugent, Sean Nugent, Aaron Reichert, Jazzmine Rowland and Mary Schinzing
- Kelso:
Alexis Doble, Danielle Gedlick, Andres Gonzalez-Flores, Qiuyi Gu, Amber Hakkinen, Mariah Inman, Cole James, Ashlie Jameson, Todd Johanson, Andrew Keyes, Rebecca Kirkwood, Jacob Klopp, Heather Kyle and YiTing Lien, Thomas Loren, Macey Martin, Mayra Martinez, Ethan Mason, Sarah Nash, Samantha O’Hare, Emily Oneto, Sarah Oswalt, Erin Price, Oluwatosin Sebens, Trisha Stahley, Hunter Sweider, Sammantha Thacker, Aryn Vaughan, Halley Ware and David Wilson
- Longview:
Marley Anderson, Madalyn Baker, Haley Boldt, Connor Brownett, Edwin Byman, Micah Cash, Natasha Cauley, Sofie Christian, Joel Clapp, Anthony Cox, Makyla Croco, Matthew Daems, Samuel Dawkins, Ashlynn Dean, Elaina Flores, Brittany Fraidenburg, Joshua Free, Michelle Gill, Kaitlyn Gomes, Leslie Gonzalez, Alison Gower, Zach Groves, Brayden Harris, Fawn Harris, Avery Herbert, Maria Hernandez, Taylor Heston, Brooke Hogsed, Julianne Jenkins, Samantha Jones, Jared Kangas, Kyndil Kirkendoll, Rose Lelevich, Case Longtain, Weston Malcolm, Bethany Marlow, William McGuigan, Megan Meharg, Megan Moon, Linnea Morris, Julie Nitteberg-Bryson, Namubiru Nsubuga, Tarina Nye, Christopher Ofstun, Emmanuelle Oliver, Courtney Packard, Shana Penta, Ross Philbrook, Emma Pithan, Melissa Prieto, Kayli Quigley, Hunter Reeves, Parker Reeves, Amanda Reyna, Nicholas Rinck, Samuel Roger, Adrein Ruvalcaba, Marisol Sanchez-Matias, Noah Scarbrough, Isabella Schafer, Katherine Sharer, Kirsten Shupien, Luke Slind, BrookLynn Smith, Haylee Stack, Kristen Stanik, Krysten Stewart, Angel Tapia, Kyle Voos, Leah Walker, Hao Wei, Ethan West, Maya White, Chelsea Williams, Dustin Williams, Zachary Williams and Olivia Wolf
- Ocean Park:
Waldon Andrews, Marcus Connor and Jebadiah Sheldon
- Toutle:
Noah Benson
- Toledo:
Makenna Vegh, Elizabeth Wheeler and Nora Zander
- Winlock:
Aaron Laferty, Stephanie Parks and Brenton Wood
Woodland: Laurel Anderson, Lori Anderson, Jovita Basilio Candia, Conner Batson, Katherine Clark, Sarah Connors, Amanda Corey, Benjamin Eavenson, Michelle Finucane, Silvia Garcia-Munoz, Skyler Gildersleeve, Victoria Hamilton, Kayla Huang, Lauren Ith, Sailor Jenkins, Gimi Jochim, Blaine Kysar, Briana Lewellen, Alexander Lippert, Kellee Lough, Jennifer McNichols,, Katherine Paloutzian, Madison Parham, Hiren Patel, Brendan Reardon, Jeannie Reveal, Jamelah Stephens, Amana Stonex, Elizabeth Thomas, Andrew Thompson, Cindy Trondsen, Cody Vernon, Tessa Volesky, Bradley Wilber and Dalila Zamora.
Locals sworn in as new state troopers
Kylor J. Grasseth of Cathlamet and David Shoenborn of Winlock recently were sworn in by Washington State Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens as two of 49 new Washington State Patrol troopers.
The men, along with the 47 other new troopers, completed more than 1,000 hours of training, according to a press release from the WSP.
Approximately three cadet classes at the Washington State Patrol Academy each biennium accounts for about 100 to 120 of the new troopers. Historically, approximately 4 to 6 percent of the total number of applicants become WSP troopers, notes the press release.
Grasseth has been assigned to the Monroe, Wash., WSP; and Shoenborn has been assigned to the Goldendale, Wash., WSP.
Godwin named to OSU honor roll
Joni Godwin of Rainier has been named to the summer term honor roll at Oregon State University.
To be named to the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average and must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
— The Daily News
