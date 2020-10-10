Approximately three cadet classes at the Washington State Patrol Academy each biennium accounts for about 100 to 120 of the new troopers. Historically, approximately 4 to 6 percent of the total number of applicants become WSP troopers, notes the press release.

Grasseth has been assigned to the Monroe, Wash., WSP; and Shoenborn has been assigned to the Goldendale, Wash., WSP.

Godwin named to OSU honor roll

Joni Godwin of Rainier has been named to the summer term honor roll at Oregon State University.

To be named to the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average and must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

— The Daily News

