Engebo receives a scholarship
Nyssa Engebo, a recent graduate of Kelso High School, has received a scholarship from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
The daughter of Cindi Engebo and Doug Engebo of Longview, graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average.
She will study bioengineering at the Oregon State University Honors College.
Two locals named to President’s List
Sarah Hall of Kelso and Kevin Clark of Longview have been named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
To be named to the list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities, notes the release. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
Beddington on LMU Dean’s List
Riannon Beddington of Cathlamet has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.
To be name to the list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Three named to SPU Dean’s List
Three local students have been named to the Seattle Pacific University Dean’s List for the winter 2020 semester.
To be named to the list, students must have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.50 or higher grade point average.
The students are Quinn Laulainen, Sophia Bilger and Kelby Sandvik.
Buckingham on President’s List
Cristina Buckingham of Longview has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
To be named to the list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average.
Three named to MSU Dean’s List
Four local resident’s have been named to the dean’s list at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont.; and one local resident has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester. To be named to the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and receive a 4.0 grade-point average.
Kelso: Haylee Hooper
- .
- Longview:
Nayte Chandler (4.0 GPA), Levi Delamarter and Alexa Little
- .
- Woodland:
Andrew Hanson
- .
— The Daily News
