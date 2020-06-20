Riannon Beddington of Cathlamet has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.

To be name to the list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.

Three named to SPU Dean’s List

Three local students have been named to the Seattle Pacific University Dean’s List for the winter 2020 semester.

To be named to the list, students must have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.50 or higher grade point average.

The students are Quinn Laulainen, Sophia Bilger and Kelby Sandvik.

Buckingham on President’s List

Cristina Buckingham of Longview has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

To be named to the list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average.

Three named to MSU Dean’s List