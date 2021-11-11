PEOPLE TO ADD TO

Langdon joins

dental center

Jeffrey Langdon, DMD, has joined the Advantage Dental Oral Health Center at 303 A. St., Rainier.

With Dr. Langdon joining the team, oral care services and the availability of appointments expanded.

Dr. Langdon received a doctor of medical dentistry degree from the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. Since that time, his focus has been on “improving the oral health of rural Oregonians,” according to a press release from the oral health center.

His approach to dental care is driven by Advantage Dental’s “unique philosophy – Preventistry,” providing personalized, high quality preventive and restorative dental care and oral education to patients of all ages, notes the release. He is skilled in helping maintain good oral health habits; and diagnosing and treating problems related to the teeth, gums and mouth.

“I am excited to be a member of this community and to provide dental care to a community that has limited access,” he is quoted in the release. I look forward to meeting current Advantage patients, as well as welcoming new ones into our practice,” he said.

