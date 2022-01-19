People: Rainier playwright's play being fully staged and produced

Rainier playwright’s play fully staged

Rainier playwright Leslie Slape‘s play “The Harder Courage” will be fully staged and produced for the first time in March at Stageworks Northwest Theatre.

It also will be one of 51 plays by women and female-identifying playwrights to be read online in 2022 as part of the “States of Play” project.

The historical tragedy is based on true events in Cowlitz County in 1891-92. The play was a 2018 finalist in the Ashland New Plays Festival and was workshopped in 2019 at Theatre33 in Salem.

The Stageworks Northwest cast is Scott Clark as Sheriff Ben Holmes, Michael Cheney as prisoner Robert Day, Scarlett Clark as Susan Holmes, Jennifer Cheney as Lizzie Day, Adam Wolfer as Judge Nathaniel Bloomfield, and Jonah Fa’amuli as the bailiff. The play will run Fridays through Sundays, March 11-27.

“States of Play” run every Wednesday beginning Jan. 5. Each of the plays is set in a different U.S. state, plus the District of Columbia. “The Harder Courage,” representing Washington state, has tentatively been scheduled for July 27. Each play will be performed virtually, and shows will be cast from among the members of the Facebook “States of Play” group.

The purpose, according to “States of Play” founder Rachel Ladutke, is “to share our work on the breath amongst our colleagues, to hear what’s out there and foster an immediate, theater-like community (as much as possible via a media platform). Oh, for the day when we may meet again in person to do this!”

Rainier resident attends Biola U

William Fugere of Rainier was welcomed at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester to Biola University based in La Mirada, California.

The fall class represents an accomplished, diverse group of people who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and from 44 countries around the world, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

The university, founded in 1908, is a nationally ranked Christian university recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings, states the release.

CHHH receives $20K grant

Community Home Health & Hospice recently received a $20,000 matching grant from the Health Care Foundation and longtime CHHH supporter Don Heimbigner gifted $20,000 in matching funds.

The combined $40,000 will go toward the organization’s Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program which sponsors Nursing Assistant-Registered (NAR) or Home Care Aid certified (HCAC) employees at CHHH through schooling to become CNAs, according to a press release from CHHH.

Two CNAs who took advantage of the program to achieve CNA certification are Sammy Schumacher and Starlie Vaillencourt.

“Within Community, I am surrounded with such an amazing team that nurtures and provides support as I grow,” Schumacher is quoted in the press release. “The CNA scholarship program gave me the opportunity to gain experience working as a NAR while studying for my clinicals and testing,” she said. “I not only gained a position as a valued health-care professional, I also gained a career that I continue to grow within and can make a difference by being a part of it.”

Vaillencourt carried the same notion, states the release.

“Taking the CNA classes and getting my license was by far the best decision I have made with my career,” she is quoted in the release. “Being a CNA is rewarding in so many ways. Not only do you get to provide one-on-one care, but you get to be there for the patients when they need someone the most,” she said.

Squibb named to dean’s list

Cheleena Squibb of Winlock was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

To qualify for the list a student must take 12 or more hours per semester and hold a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Sue Beavers chosen Volunteer of Month

Sue Beavers was chosen the January Volunteer of the Month at the Rainier Senior Center.

She covers the front desk and helps serve holiday meals, according to the senior center’s newsletter. She also donates her time and items to sell at the center’s bazaars.

Kelso Senior Center elects new officers

At the Dec. 9 Kelso Senior Council board meeting, officers for terms starting in 2022 were elected. They include President Vic Roberts; Vice President Gloria Nichols; Secretary Rich Carle; Treasurer Dick Sims; and At-Large Members Melody Kessler, Jerry Lappe, Alice McKnight, Odette Moronez, Marie Muller, Sharon Nordmark, John Poole, Sandy Ramsey, Sandy Sims, Guy Tow, Joy Walker and Mara Walton.

Two named to dean’s list





Woodland students Brooklyn Davis and Alexis Davis have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Harding University based in Searcy, Arkansas.

Brooklyn Davis is a junior studying nutrition and food management. Alexis Davis is a freshman studying communication sciences and disorders.

Harding University, a private Christian, liberal arts university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is the largest private university in Arkansas, states a press release from the university. More than 100 undergraduate majors, more than 15 preprofessional programs, more than 40 graduate and professional programs are offered at the university; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities in places like Australia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia.

For details, visit harding.edu.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.