People: Patty Kuchar retiring from Acupuncture Northwest, Jessica Tatieze, Robynne Knight join staff; George Sanders retires after 50 years; Ekstroms named Volunteers of Month

Kuchar retiring at end of October

Patty Kuchar, owner of Acupuncture Northwest, is retiring after 26 years.

Jessica Tatieze and Robynne Knight will carry on at the business as Kuchar works toward retiring at the end of the month.

In 2010, Tatieze received a master’s degree in acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in Portland. She treated many patients with a variety of health issues while there through internships at numerous clinics, including Portland’s Oregon Health Science University Family Medicine Clinic and the Quest Center for Integrative Health, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Licensed in Oregon and Washington, Tatieze is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine as a diplomat of acupuncture, states the release. She has taken numerous continuing education classes in topics such as pain relief and injury healing, fertility treatment, cosmetic acupuncture and more.

As a teenager, Tatieze became interested in achieving optimal health and well-being, according to the release. A competitive athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, she had a strong awareness of the importance of staying well and the connection between mind and body.

She loves helping patients in a natural and holistic way using acupuncture and Chinese Medicine theory and is rewarded when she sees changes patients make in their health that impacts their quality of life, notes the release.

In her spare time, Tatieze enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter and two sons; getting together with family and friends; catching up on her favorite TV shows and taking walks while the sun is shining. Her favorite spot is a warm, tropical beach where she can relax, but she also loves traveling to cities where she can explore new cultures.

Knight, L.Ac., EAMP, is a licensed acupuncturist in Washington. She graduated in 2008 from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine. That same year, she participated in post-graduate training at the Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Nanjing, China, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

She also is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine as a diplomat of acupuncture.

Knight’s interest in Chinese medicine started when she was in her 20s with her experience with acupuncture and Qi Gong while she was recovering from surgery. The holistic nature and approach of East Asian medicine appealed to her, according to the release. She decided to pursue graduate studies in the field so she could offer the ancient medicine’s healing benefits to other people, notes the release.

Knight has experience treating a range of conditions including acute and chronic pain, headaches, digestive issues and postptraumatic stress. She also has experience treating perinatal issues such as morning sickness, low back pain as well as carpal tunnel syndrome, according to the release.

In her spare time, Knight enjoys traveling, writing, hiking, and spending time with her family and friends.

Durrani graduates from Ohio University

Kelso resident Akmal Durrani graduated during the summer 2021 semester with a master of science degree in civil engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from the university during the semester. They represented many areas of the United States and numerous countries including Bangladesh, China, Germany, Ghana, India, the Netherlands and Nigeria among others.

Ekstroms named volunteers of month

Keith and Nadine Ekstrom have been named the October Volunteers of the Month at the Rainier Senior Center.

The couple are “awesome at taking bottles and cans” to be recycled, according to the October issue of the center’s newsletter.

Keith Ekstrom has been a member of the center and a volunteer since 2007. In addition, he held the board positions of vice president, secretary and at-large member.

Nadine Ekstrom enjoys scrapbooking and cooking.

The couple have traveled to many countries through the Space A program. They also show rabbits and the trailer they pull is named the “Rabbit Taxi.”

Students named to UW dean’s list

Several local students have been named to the autumn 2021 winter quarter dean’s list at the University of Washington in Seattle.

To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

• Castle Rock: Drew Davidson, sophomore; and Hunter Whitten, senior.

• Kalama: Lily Given, sophomore; Christy Johnson-Garrett, senior; Alexander Roberts, junior; and Kaitlyn Specht, senior.

• Kelso: Rachael Johnson, senior; Jaden Moore, junior; Deena Osman, senior; Leah Suh, senior; and Korshina Tover, freshman.

• Long Beach: Adam Sonntag, freshman.

• Longview: Abriana Alba-Estrada, senior; Sarah Casillas, senior; Ethan Chang, sophomore; Carmen Clinch, senior; Julia Hallowell, junior; Kylee Hoffman, junior; Amber Lee, senior; Searoth Mao, freshman; Karli Moore, junior; David Pang, senior; Fumika Sano, sophomore; Brooklyn Silva, senior; Bailee Strong, senior; Abigail Thayer, senior; Amber Torell, senior; Melissa Tran, junior; Juan Vazquez, senior; Victor Vazquez-Gutierrez, sophomore; Juan Vera-Alvarez, junior; Conner Wallace, junior; Abbie White, senior; Leslie Yan, freshman; and Zhi Ye, senior.

• Naselle: Samantha Franco, junior.

• Toledo: Nicholas Falter, senior.

• Toutle: Ethan Benson, sophomore; Miranda Flatz, senior; and Riley Wilson, junior.

Sanders retires after 50 years

Longview native George Sanders recently retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 50 years of service.

Sanders began his career as a conductor and trainman in Portland. As he was based in the Pacific Northwest, his Union Pacific career zig-zagged among the Albina Yard and locations such as Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

His career has maintained a theme, notes the release: All roads lead to Albina Yard.

Sanders, the general manager of the Longview Switching Company, a UP subsidiary is quoted in the release as saying “It’s hard to leave relationships I started building on the railroad 30 or 40 years ago. Those relationships are why I’m still here.”

Sanders enjoys spending time with Dana, his wife of 27 years; and his daughter, Milla.

— The Daily News

