People: Longview resident releases her first novel

Shipman releases her first novel

Longview resident Dawn Shipman recently released her first novel, “Kingdom Lost.” The novel is the first book in The Lost Stone of Argonia series.

“Kingdom Lost,” published by Elk Lake Publishing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is a fantasy novel written for young adult/teen readers.

“I’ve loved fantasy since reading ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ “ Shipman, wrote in an email. “I decided I’d like to try my hand at writing one. I’m so glad Elk Lake chose to partner with me to bring ‘Kingdom Lost’ into the world,” she wrote.

She knew she wanted to be a writer since taking a creative writing class in 10th grade. Since then, she has written stories, poetry, plays, puzzles, quizzes, and a mass of magazine articles, including interviews, how-tos and personal experience stories, according to her website dawnshipmanfiction.com.

Shipman grew up in the Vancouver area where she lived most of her life. She spent a couple years in the California Bay area. Now she lives in Longview.

She will hold a book signing at Vault Books & Brew in Castle Rock in January.

Elk Lake Publishing is an independent, royalty-paying publisher with more than 300 books in print, according to information submitted to The Daily News. Specializing in Christian literature, as well as nonfiction, Elk Lake’s motto is “Publishing the Positive.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.