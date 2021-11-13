People: Locals recognized for their accomplishments

Tuengel coached at TRCS for several years previously, but had to step down because he needed shoulder surgery, according to a press release from the school.

In the release Tuengel said he is the operations manager for Catholic Community Services of Western Washington.

“I have been a basketball coach for over 25 years where I have been a successful head coach and assistant coach at various stops,” he said in the release.

He said he loves the game of basketball.

“It is constantly changing, so I love the consistent need to learn new material,” he said, noting he is “excited to be a coach at TRCS again because I love the Christian environment. I love interacting with young men and women to teach them life skills on and off the court.”

In his spare time he said he loves spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Beasley named to Biola dean’s list

Longview resident Ada Beasley has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Biola University based in La Mirada, California.

Beasley is a political science major and is one of more than 1,800 students named to the list.