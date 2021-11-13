People: Locals recognized for their accomplishments

Badger receives two scholarships
Kalama resident Hanna Badger recently received the Southern College of Optometry Honors Endowed Scholarship and the Dr. Charlie Williams Memorial Endowed Scholarship from the Memphis college.
The $10,000 per year SCO honors scholarship recognizes a student with a competitive grade-point average, Optometry Admission Test score and who demonstrates leadership and service.
The SCO’s first endowed scholarship, the Williams scholarship was established in 1986 to pay tribute to Charlie Williams, founder of the Williams Optical Laboratory Inc. The $2,000 per year award goes to a student with a competitive GPA.
A graduate of Kalama High School and Washington State University, Badger is the stepdaughter of Russ Ipock and the granddaughter of Cheryl and Larry Bates.
SCO each year recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their optometric education, according to a press release from the college. This year, 83 students were awarded nearly $750,000 for the pursuit of their doctor of optometry degrees, notes the release.
Tuengel joins TRCS staff
Dave Tuengel has returned to Three Rivers Christian School as the school’s varsity girls basketball coach.
Tuengel coached at TRCS for several years previously, but had to step down because he needed shoulder surgery, according to a press release from the school.
In the release Tuengel said he is the operations manager for Catholic Community Services of Western Washington.
“I have been a basketball coach for over 25 years where I have been a successful head coach and assistant coach at various stops,” he said in the release.
He said he loves the game of basketball.
“It is constantly changing, so I love the consistent need to learn new material,” he said, noting he is “excited to be a coach at TRCS again because I love the Christian environment. I love interacting with young men and women to teach them life skills on and off the court.”
In his spare time he said he loves spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Beasley named to Biola dean’s list
Longview resident Ada Beasley has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Biola University based in La Mirada, California.
Beasley is a political science major and is one of more than 1,800 students named to the list.
To be named to the list, a student must have a 3.6 or higher grade-point average while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least a 3.2.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. — The Daily News