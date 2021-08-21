People: Local residents recognized for their accomplishments

Abbarno named legislator of year
Peter Abbarno, the Republican representative for the 20th Legislative District recently was named the 2021 Legislator of the Year by the Washington Association of Educators.
“Rep Abbarno has been an outstanding advocate at the state Capitol for career and technical education,” Molly Majors, Adna Middle/High School agricultural teacher who presented the award to Abbarno, is quoted in a press release.
“He understand that agriculture is the cornerstone of his district,” Majors said. “He understands the importance of the history of agriculture and the future of where it is heading, and that it still needs to remain the cornerstone of not only our state, but of our nation. And, he understand that students are the future of agriculture.”
According to the press release, the association consists of teachers from across the state “who dedicate their professional lives to advancing agricultural education and strengthening their own leadership skills.”
Abbarno said he is honored to receive the recognition for his support of the group’s work in their classrooms.
“Farming, agriculture, and a natural resource-based economy is a strong part of the history and tradition in Southwest Washington,” he said in the release
Abbarno’s family has been involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America and knows the “importance these teachers have on our students’ growth and development,” he said.
“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teachers who expose and cultivate the love for our agricultural community in the classroom,” adding he hopes everyone supports these students and their work at county fairs throughout the state.
“And, if you see an ag teacher, tell them ‘thank you!’ “
Lute recognized for years of service
Bob Lute, shop supervisor and head mechanic for the KWRL Transportation Cooperative recently was recognized by Woodland Public Schools for 42 years of service.
The KWRL Transportation Center serves Kalama, Woodland, Ridgefield, and La Center.
The district recognizes retiring employees at the end-of-the-year staff luncheon, but Lute announced his retirement after that.
School districts across the state work with mutual aid agreements so districts take care of each others’ school vehicles if away from home and experiencing mechanical issues, even if the issues occur after hours or on weekends, according to a press release from Woodland Public Schools.
“Shop supervisors field calls from buses late at night traveling home from sporting events which need assistance out on the highway,” Woodland’s KWRL Cooperative Director Shannon Barnett is quoted in the release, adding that many nights Lute was rousted out of bed to help get students home from sporting events when buses experienced mechanical difficulties. He regularly got up early in the morning or late at night to help the director and assistant director of the transportation cooperative when unexpected weather affected school bus transportation operations.
“Bob has both the technical and historical knowledge to make him exceptional in his role and he will be dearly missed,” Barnett said.
CR Senior Center awards scholarships
Two $300 scholarships were awarded by members of the Castle Rock Senior Center to two Castle Rock High School 2021 seniors.
Alex Buchanan received the Wayne and Mary Chappell Scholarship and Veda Frost received the Yvonne Ward Memorial Scholarship.
Senior center members thanked the seniors for their essays and wished them well as they journey to their next milestone, according to a press release from the senior center.
