People: Local residents recognized for their accomplishments

Abbarno’s family has been involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America and knows the “importance these teachers have on our students’ growth and development,” he said.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teachers who expose and cultivate the love for our agricultural community in the classroom,” adding he hopes everyone supports these students and their work at county fairs throughout the state.

“And, if you see an ag teacher, tell them ‘thank you!’ “

Lute recognized for years of service

Bob Lute, shop supervisor and head mechanic for the KWRL Transportation Cooperative recently was recognized by Woodland Public Schools for 42 years of service.

The KWRL Transportation Center serves Kalama, Woodland, Ridgefield, and La Center.

The district recognizes retiring employees at the end-of-the-year staff luncheon, but Lute announced his retirement after that.

School districts across the state work with mutual aid agreements so districts take care of each others’ school vehicles if away from home and experiencing mechanical issues, even if the issues occur after hours or on weekends, according to a press release from Woodland Public Schools.