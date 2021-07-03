People: Local residents recognized for their accomplishments

An early pioneer for PIO presence in the fire service, Buzalsky “shared his methods and enthusiasm with colleagues” while teaching his “coined program ‘7 C’s to Managing the Media’ “ to police and fire agencies in Oregon and Washington for the past 20 years.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the Portland metro media market and my many communities to help ‘Tell the Story’ after a tragic event, and by getting important and credible messaging out in a timely manner,” he is quoted in the press release.

“As firefighters, we learn to climb ladders, handle hose lines and provide lifesaving care,” he said, “which are obviously part of the mission, but equally important to our communities is keeping them informed, something that is all too often neglected, and a job I loved to perform.”

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.