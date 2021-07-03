People: Local residents recognized for their accomplishments

Rotary awards $11K to seniors
The Rotary Club of Kelso recently awarded $11,000 in scholarships to Kelso High School and Castle Rock High School graduating seniors.
Kelso recipients include Charles Huntington, $2,500; Anna Hallowell, $1,500; Eizabeth Dolan, Imani Reardon and Sydnee Bossen, $1,000 each; and Drew Norman, Zoie Rodman, Clare McCoy, Eva Dawson, Nyah Hartley and Kelli Rakoz, $500 each.
Castle Rock recipients include Electra Duus and Veda Frost, $500 each.
Kelso Rotary Club members have been serving the local area since 1923, according to information submitted to The Daily News. The group gives books to young children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and collects food during the annual Walk ‘N’ Knock Food Drive. They opened the Kelso Skate Park in 2009 and partnered with the two Longview Rotary clubs to create the Catlin Rotary Spray Park in 2012.
Scholarships and other programs benefitting the community primarily are funded by the sale of Quacker 500 raffle tickets which went on sale July 1 this year.
Sorority gives money to groups
The 92nd Annual Founders Days of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International was celebrated during May.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis presented to Beverly Gilmore, who represents the group, a declaration of May 2021 as Epsilon Sigma Alpha Month in Longview.
Local Alpha Kappa Chapter members recently presented checks totaling $10,000 to the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy (Paul Bricknell), FISH (Bob Theriault), the Salvation Army, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Alzheimer’s Association, Easter Seals and U.S. Hope for Heroes.
In other news, Alpha Kappa Chapter plans to begin in-person meetings in September with the group’s president Charlene Darby. For details on meeting dates and times, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060 or Diane Searing at 360-423-8022.
Buzalsky retires from LV Fire
Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky retired June 28 from Longview Fire.
He joined the department in April 2013 after a 30-year career in the Oregon Fire Service where he worked at Salem Fire, Clackamas Fire and Canby Fire.
Buzalsky started his Police Information Officer activities at Clackamas Fire in 1998 when fax machines and VHS tapes were the available technologies, and when hard hustle and media availability earned agencies media exposure, according to a press release from Longview Fire.
An early pioneer for PIO presence in the fire service, Buzalsky “shared his methods and enthusiasm with colleagues” while teaching his “coined program ‘7 C’s to Managing the Media’ “ to police and fire agencies in Oregon and Washington for the past 20 years.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the Portland metro media market and my many communities to help ‘Tell the Story’ after a tragic event, and by getting important and credible messaging out in a timely manner,” he is quoted in the press release.
“As firefighters, we learn to climb ladders, handle hose lines and provide lifesaving care,” he said, “which are obviously part of the mission, but equally important to our communities is keeping them informed, something that is all too often neglected, and a job I loved to perform.”
