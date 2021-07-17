People: Local residents recognized for accomplishments

Longview Rotary celebrates 95 years
Rotary Club of Longview members gathered recently to celebrate the group’s 95 years, present new officers and recognize club members.
The group was chartered in May 1926.
Outgoing club President Keith Larson presided at the dinner meeting held at the Longview Country Club.
Officers for the upcoming club year are Brooke Fisher Clark, president; Keith Larson, past president; Marc Silva, president elect; Shawn Hoogkirk, secretary; Chris Searing, treasurer; Todd Boze, sergeant at arms; and directors Brian Chace, Bill Ofstun, Rhonda Black, Norm Carlson, David Minthorn, Dee Bandy-Heitz, Mary Howe, Francis Naglich and Mike Vorse.
Awards and recognition
Rookie Rotarian: Dr. Erin Harnish
- , who initiated the formation of the Longview Interact Club for area teens.
- Club Service Award:
Shawn Hooghkirk
- , who enabled Club members to participate in meetings via Zoom and provided the option for hybrid attendance (in person or via Zoom).
- Vocational Service Award:
Scott Davis
- for significant service to his occupation/vocation.
- Spirit of Rotary Award:
Brooke Fisher-Clark
- for inspiring others by her example and service to the community.
- Special Service Award:
Katie Ribelin
- for exceptional club service with the Freedom Flags and the Rotary Angels programs.
- Jim Torkko Ethics in Business Award:
Mike Vorse
- for his adherence to the Values of Rotary in the business community.
- Distinguished Rotarian Award:
Pat Sari
- for his lifelong achievements and contributions to the Rotary Club of Longview.
Several named to EWU dean’s list
Several residents have been named to the 2021 spring quarter dean’s list at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
To be named to the list, students must earn 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the quarter.
Castle Rock: Christopher Millward
- .
- Cathlamet:
Makenzie Anderson
- .
- Kalama:
Amanda Killinen
- .
- Kelso:
Ashley McGhee, Sydney Rutherford and Anna Waddell
- .
- Longview:
Kendra Cook, Macie Croco, Erik Grimes and Kaitlyn Wale
- .
- Toledo:
Ivan Cibrian, Duke Schaplow and Kalon Scott-Subsits
- .
- Toutle:
Jordan Stankey
- .
- Winlock:
Piper Low
- .
- Woodland:
Alexzander Bishop
- .
Kelso resident on SFCC honor roll
Rebekah Teel of Kelso has been name to the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for the spring 2021 quarter.
To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average.
SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district and serves about 7,600 students, according to a press release from the Community Colleges of Spokane. SFCC is renowned for its theater, music and fine arts as well as exceptional STEM programs.
Four named to spring dean’s list
Four local residents were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at George Fox University based in Newberg, Ore., with teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on 12 or more hours of graded work.
Kalama: Alison Houglum
- , senior majoring in music and music education.
- Kelso:
Madeline Gallaher, junior majoring in nursing; Allison McReary, senior majoring in biology; and Grace Parcel
- , senior majoring in social work.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
George Fox offers bachelor degrees in more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees and 13 master and doctoral degrees.
Rainier resident on dean’s list
Delton Tschida of Rainier has been named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Lehigh University based in Bethlehem, Penn.
To be named to the list, a student must receive a 3.6 or higher grade-point average and carry at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science — provides opportunities to 7,000-plus students.
Kelso resident on honor roll
Kelso resident Ian McTamaney has been named to the Provost’s honor roll for the 2021 spring semester at Whitworth University in Spokane. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 3.75 or higher grade-point average during the semester.
Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, according to a press release from the university.
Two graduate from George Fox
Two local residents recently graduated from George Fox University based in Newberg, Ore., with teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.
Kalama: Erika Cruise
- graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in finance.
- Kelso:
Allison McReary
- graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Honor society inducts member
Virginia Hertz of Castle Rock has been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Saint Martin’s University in Baton Rouge, La.
She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
WPS honors employees
Staff and community members are invited each year by Woodland Public Schools to nominate school employees “whose efforts have exceeded expectations” for the annual Employee of Excellence awards, according to a press release from WPS.
The employees are recognized for creating a positive, caring and productive school environment through exceptional effort, dedication or performance in their areas of responsibility, notes the release.
Changing health guidelines along with remote, hybrid and in-person teaching schedules due to COVID-19 made it challenging for district employees.
This year’s Employee of Excellence Award Winners are Devon Keas, Candice Littleman, Terry Pederson, Missy Sorensen and Camile Wilson.
They each received a plaque recognizing their contributions during and end-of-the year staff gathering and were honored by Superintendent Michael Green, Assistant Superintendent Asha Riley and Human Resources Director Vicky Barnes.
