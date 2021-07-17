People: Local residents recognized for accomplishments

Virginia Hertz of Castle Rock has been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Saint Martin’s University in Baton Rouge, La.

She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

WPS honors employees

Staff and community members are invited each year by Woodland Public Schools to nominate school employees “whose efforts have exceeded expectations” for the annual Employee of Excellence awards, according to a press release from WPS.

The employees are recognized for creating a positive, caring and productive school environment through exceptional effort, dedication or performance in their areas of responsibility, notes the release.