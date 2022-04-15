People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Zahn performs with symphony

Laurien Zahn, the 2022 winner of the Southwest Washington Symphony’s Young Artist Competition will perform with the symphony in the Spring Young Artist Concert on April 23 and 24.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. April 23 and 3 p.m. April 24 in the Wollenberg Auditorium located in the Rose Center for the Arts on the Lower Columbia College campus, 1528 Maple St., Longview.

The 18-year-old LCC student will perform Zerlina’s aria “Batti batti o bel Masetto” from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” with the symphony.

A lifelong Toutle resident, Zahn practiced her singing for an audience of goats in the family barn, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. She learned to play the piano at an early age and searched for the right outlet for her music. After trying different instruments, she found her true inspiration was singing, notes the press release. And her mother, Nancy, helped her find her voice with “endless and enthusiastic support and advice,” states the release.

Starting when she was 11 years old, Zahn has sung mournful folk songs, Broadway hits, opera and more. According to the press release, she “credits her love for the incredible variety and complexity of opera,” to Barbara Poulshock, who has been Zahn’s teacher for three years and pushed her to “try new things and challenge herself.” More recently, Zahn’s “talent has been honed and strengthened” by Sue Hinshaw.

As an LCC Running Start student in 2019, Zahn began studying art. In spring 2020, she received an Outstanding Artist Award for ceramics.

When Zahn isn’t practicing her music or her art, she hikes, camps and skis in the mountains of Western Washington.

She is as “passionate about saving the environment as she is about using her talents to make people smile,” states the release.

Pre-teen horse rider

going to nationals

Katelynn Harris, 12, an Interscholastic Equestrian Association rider from Longview recently qualified to attend the National Championships from April 28 to 30 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

She qualified for the competition by being the winning rider in the Pacific Northwest in her age group and skill level, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The youngster is a rider at Longacre Stables and School of Horsemanship, where she leases a horse to ride. Her coach, Donna Longacre will attend the competition with her.

Katelyn started riding when she was 6 years old through Longview Parks and Recreation’s Beginning Horsemanship classes. She extended her education with the local 4-H group, the Pony Club and IEA programs.

Katelyn and Longacre Stables teammate Cetari White-Anderson of Clatskanie, are Hilander Pony Club members and qualified to attend the U.S. Pony Club (USPC) Championships in Quiz (horse knowledge). The event takes place in July in Paso Robles, California.

Two named to honor roll

Hannah Gaebel of Kelso and Shawn Child of Woodland have been named to the 2022 winter quarter honor roll at Spokane Community College.

Students who achieve a 3.0 or higher grade-point average are listed on the honor roll which ended in December.

SCC offers high-quality academic transfer, career-technical and eLearning degree and certificate programs; business and community training; and adult literacy programs throughout northeastern Washington, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Approximately 34,000 students a year enroll at the college.

