People: Kelso resident Aryn Vaughan graduates magna cum laude from Washington State University in Pullman

Vaughan graduates magna cum laude
Aryn Vaughan will graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in human development with a minor in psychology May 8 from Washington State University in Pullman.
A 2017 graduate of Kelso High School, she is the daughter of Barbara and Chris Myers of Kelso and Roy Vaughan of Kelso.
Aryn Vaughan received the Outstanding Senior in Human Development Award and the Exceptional Undergraduate in Prevention Science Award. She was accepted into the Prevention Science Ph.D. program at WSU.
Niemi named artistic director
Janeene Niemi has been named the new artistic director by the board of directors at Stageworks Northwest.
She has been involved in local theater since she was in high school. She has been an active member of Stageworks Northwest as an actor, singer, director and designer. She also has served as a member of the resident artists and the production team.
Niemi succeeds Larry E. Fox, who served as artistic director since 2019.
Spencer receives COS recognition
Sophia Spencer, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. of Longview, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program.
To earn the achievement, Spencer established herself as one of the company’s top advisers, according to a press release from the company. Only a select number of high-performing advisers receive the designation.
Spencer has 24 years of experience in the financial industry, states the press release. She provides one-on-one financial advice with her clients, the release states.
Students named to UW dean’s list
Several local students have been named to the autumn 2020 dean’s list at the University of Washington in Seattle.
To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Castle Rock: Lilian Peterson, senior; and Hunter Riley
- , senior.
- Ilwaco:
Noah Carper,
- junior.
- Kalama:
Christy Johnson-Garrett, senior; and Alexander Roberts
- , freshman.
- Kelso:
Deziraee Dow, freshman; Rachael Johnson, junior; Jaden Moore, sophomore; Deena Osman, senior; Rhonda Osman, senior; Leah Suh, senior; and Korshina Tover
- , freshman.
- Longview:
Abriana Alba-Estrada, junior; Hamzah Amjad, junior; Tayana Barr, senior; Sarah Casillas, senior; Julia Hallowell, junior; Sandra Hughey, senior; Jennifer Johnson, sophomore; Owen Johnson, sophomore; Karli Moore, junior; Harjot Sandhu, senior; Fumika Sano, sophomore; Brooklyn Silva, senior; Jack Springer, junior; Bailee Strong, senior; Abigail Thayer, junior; Amber Torell, senior; Melissa Tran, senior; Victor Vazquez-Gutierrez, sophomore; Conner Wallace, junior; Abbie White, senior; Leslie Yan, freshman; and Zhi Ye
- , senior.
- Naselle:
Samanta Franco
- , junior.
- Toledo:
Nicholas Falter
- , senior.
- Toutle:
Ethan Benson, sophomore; Miranda Flatz, senior; and Riley Wilson
- , freshman.
Several named to EWU dean’s list
Several residents have been named to the 2021 winter quarter dean’s list at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
To be named to the list, students must earn 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the quarter.
Cathlamet: Makenzie Anderson
- .
- Kelso:
Ashley McGhee
- .
- Longview:
Macie Croco, Erik Grimes and Kaitlyn Wale
- .
- Toledo:
Ivan Cibrian, Anthony Peak, Duke Schaplow, Kallie Schaplow and Kalon Scott-Subsits.
- Toutle:
Jordan Stankey and Gabrielle Tapia
- .
- Winlock:
Piper Low.
NSU awards grants to research projects
Grants have been awarded to three undergraduate research projects at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
Among the three is Kelso resident Taite Hensley who received an Undergraduate Competitive Research Grant for his project, “Pitching Efficiency and Strength in Relation to Risk of Injury and Velocity.
Hensley is a human performance and fitness major.
Elks announces its scholarship winners
Winners of Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarships recently were announced.
Four-year scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $12,500 per year are awarded each year to the 500 highest rated high school applicants.
Male winners are Kaden Anderson, Kelso High School, $3,000, Ethen Green, Kelso High School, $2,000; and Armando Baeza-Dachtler, Mark Morris High School, $1,500.
Female winners are Malea Alexander, R.A. Long High School, $3,000; Anna Hallowell, Kelso High School, $2,000; and Ruby Jackson, Kalama High School, $1,500.
The Kelso-Longview Elks winners were forwarded to the Washington State Elks Association and the state winners from there were forwarded to the national competition.
Kaden Anderson received awards of $2,000 from the Washington State Elks Association and $4,000 from the Elks National Foundation.
The 2021-2022 scholarship program opens n August and closes Nov. 5. Scholastic Aptitude Test and American College Testing scores are required to enter. For details, visit Elks.org/scholars.
For Kelso-Longview Elks membership details, call 360-425-1482.