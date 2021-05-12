People: Kelso resident Aryn Vaughan graduates magna cum laude from Washington State University in Pullman

Vaughan graduates magna cum laude





Aryn Vaughan will graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in human development with a minor in psychology May 8 from Washington State University in Pullman.

A 2017 graduate of Kelso High School, she is the daughter of Barbara and Chris Myers of Kelso and Roy Vaughan of Kelso.

Aryn Vaughan received the Outstanding Senior in Human Development Award and the Exceptional Undergraduate in Prevention Science Award. She was accepted into the Prevention Science Ph.D. program at WSU.

Niemi named artistic director

Janeene Niemi has been named the new artistic director by the board of directors at Stageworks Northwest.

She has been involved in local theater since she was in high school. She has been an active member of Stageworks Northwest as an actor, singer, director and designer. She also has served as a member of the resident artists and the production team.

Niemi succeeds Larry E. Fox, who served as artistic director since 2019.

Spencer receives COS recognition