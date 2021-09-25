People: Katie Johnson receives National Headache Foundation certificate; Joe Fischer donates $50K to New York art studio; students named to honor roll

Longview resident Joe Fischer recently donated $50,000 to the Starlight Studio and Art Gallery in Buffalo, N.Y.

The studio supports adults with disabilities in their artistic development.

According to a press release from the studio, Fischer served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller and graphic artist in the 1950s.

In 1963, he received a master of fine arts degree from the University of Oregon.

He has “educated and created opportunities for artists across the country” including during his almost 30-year tenure as the director of the Creative Craft Center at the State University of New York at Buffalo from 1965 to 1994, states the release.

At the Craft Center, students and members of the community studied weaving, pottery, metals, stained glass and photography. Fischer taught drawing and painting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Puglisi, a director at the Craft Center, said “Joe was great. I was fortunate to have him as my mentor and friend. He created deep bonds with his students; some he continues to instruct and advise today from 3,000 miles away.”

Fischer also taught at the Empire State College from 1975 to 1994 and at the University of Buffalo from 1970 to 1994.