People: Katie Johnson receives National Headache Foundation certificate; Joe Fischer donates $50K to New York art studio; students named to honor roll

Nurse practitioner earns certificate
Longview resident Katie Johnson, a nurse practitioner at PeaceHealth Medical Group, recently earned the Certificate of Added Qualification in Headache Medicine (AQH) from the National Headache Foundation, according to a press release from PeaceHealth.
Johnson is a board certified clinic nurse specialist in adult health and is a board certified family nurse practitioner. She has specialty training in neurology and headache treatment — including the administration of Botox for chronic migraine and occipital nerve blocks, according to the release.
Johnson believes the advance practice nursing role requires flexibility and creativity achieved through respect, trust and knowledge, notes the release.
Besides her clinical expertise, Johnson also is a leader and educator and collaborates successfully with multidisciplinary teams, states the release.
To be eligible for the AQH competency exam, candidates must be licensed healthcare practitioners who evaluate and manage headache patients independently. Candidates must meet the minimum standards for continuing education in headache medicine, according to the release, and have a strong record of clinical experience providing care for headache sufferers.
Longview’s Fischer donates to art studio
Longview resident Joe Fischer recently donated $50,000 to the Starlight Studio and Art Gallery in Buffalo, N.Y.
The studio supports adults with disabilities in their artistic development.
According to a press release from the studio, Fischer served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller and graphic artist in the 1950s.
In 1963, he received a master of fine arts degree from the University of Oregon.
He has “educated and created opportunities for artists across the country” including during his almost 30-year tenure as the director of the Creative Craft Center at the State University of New York at Buffalo from 1965 to 1994, states the release.
At the Craft Center, students and members of the community studied weaving, pottery, metals, stained glass and photography. Fischer taught drawing and painting.
Jim Puglisi, a director at the Craft Center, said “Joe was great. I was fortunate to have him as my mentor and friend. He created deep bonds with his students; some he continues to instruct and advise today from 3,000 miles away.”
Fischer also taught at the Empire State College from 1975 to 1994 and at the University of Buffalo from 1970 to 1994.
Fischer’s paintings have been exhibited in numerous galleries in New York and in the Pacific Northwest. His art work is in collections across the globe including Canada, Ecuador, Norway and Sweden, according to the release.
Fischer’s gift will be used to expand the Starlight Studio and Art Gallery’s program and create new opportunities for artists with disabilities in the Buffalo community, Marg Hennig, chief executive officer of the Learning Disabilities Association of WNY of which Starlight Studio is a part of, said in the press release.
Starlight will “create an enhanced ceramics studio within the space at 340 Delaware Avenue” in Buffalo, notes the release. Other areas will be “refreshed” for “greater usability and comfort of the artists.”
SNHU announces President’s List
The 2021 summer President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been announced.
To be named to the list, full-time students must receive a minimum 3.7 grade-point average. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits. Undergraduate students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits in EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.
Longview: Michelle Gill.
Ocean Park: Sage Baar.
Rainier: Madeline Beckerich.
McClain named volunteer of month
Theresa McClain was named the September Volunteer of the Month at the Rainier Senior Center.
McClain is a fairly new volunteer who delivers Meals on Wheels and works at the front desk, according to the September issue of the center’s newsletter.
She has a business where she makes pet treats and beef jerky. She also takes care of her dogs, goats and chickens; and she enjoys crafting and painting.
