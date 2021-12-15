People: Former Longview resident Anne Hamilton Anderson receives 2022 Margaret S. Lindsay Courageous Provider Award

Former Longview resident awarded

Former Longview resident Anne Hamilton Anderson, CHPPN, nurse coordinator for the Palliative Care Program at Seattle Children’s Hospital, has been awarded the 2022 Margaret S. Lindsay Courageous Provider Award.

The annual award “recognizes clinicians advancing the principles and impact of pediatric palliative care through their work with families and their collaboration with others,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Clinicians are nominated for the award by fellow clinician colleagues and families of patients who “share examples and anecdotes of outstanding patient-centered care and commitment to collaborate with other members of the care team.” Then, the Courageous Parents Network chooses the award winner.

Anderson’s colleagues described her as “ ‘the connector,’ who is less than six degrees of separation from anyone in the Pacific Northwest”; and as “one who interacts with one of our families, then becomes ‘their person’ because she has the ability to build rapport and trust from the get-go.”

Her capacity to be present for patient families while collaborating with others to ensure everything is running smoothly behind the scenes is a shining example of the power of palliative care, states the release.

The daughter of Sarah Hamilton, RN, of Longview, and the late Dr. Lynn Hamilton, Anderson graduated from R.A. Long High School and the University of Washington. She lives in Kirkland, Washington.

