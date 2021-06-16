People: Early Edition Rotary awards scholarships

Siters receives AAWU scholarship
Emiley Siters has been awarded the 2021-2022 scholarship from the Cowlitz County branch of the American Association of University Women.
Siters, a 2014 graduate of Mark Morris High School, is the community program coordinator at Youth and Family Link of Longview.
She has an associate’s degree in business from Lower Columbia College. In the fall, Siters plans to study business management through the Washington State University global campus. She plans to complete a master’s degree and wants to be the executive director of her own nonprofit organization to help children, according to a press release from the local AAUW branch.
AAUW is a nationwide organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, research and philanthropy, states a press release. A college degree is not a requirement to join the Cowlitz County Branch.
For details about AAUW activities, call Sharon Watt at 360-225-2294 or Edith Uthmann at 360-636-2433.
Early Edition Rotary awards scholarships
Memorial scholarships in the amount of $5,500 recently were awarded by the Early Edition Rotary club to R.A. Long and Mark Morris high school graduates.
Mark Morris graduates who received scholarships were Emma Johnson, the $1,000 Loren McNair Memorial; and Alyssa Davis, the $750 Walt Naze Memorial.
R.A. Long graduates who received scholarships were Chloe Oberloh, the $1,000 Carl Devin Memorial; Skyler Estill, the $1,000 Warren Morris Memorial; Shelby Stevens, the $750 Emery Piper Memorial; and Madeline Baker, the $1,000 Don Rodman Memorial.
Gary Devin is the Early Edition Rotary president. Bill Fashing will be installed as the 2021-22 president June 29.
CR resident on president’s list
Colton Titus of Castle Rock has been named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.
Campbellsville is a Christian-based university with more than 13,500 students. More than 100 study programs are offered including Ph.D, master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs, according to a press release from the university. For details, visit campbellsville.edu.
Hensley named to NSU dean’s list
Taite Hensley of Kelso has been named to the dean’s list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
To be named to the list, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Northern State University is a student-centered institution that offers rigorous academics; diverse civic, social and cultural opportunities; and a commitment to building and inclusive environment for all points of view, according to a press release from the university. NSU also offers a broad-based athletics program, sponsoring 15 NCAA Division II intercollegiate varsity sports that compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (NSIC). To learn more about the university, visit northern.edu/admissions.
Five named to MSU honor rolls
Two local residents have been named to the spring 2021 semester president’s list at Montana State University based in Bozeman; and three have been named to the dean’s list.
To be named to the president’s list, students must have received a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester and carried at least 12 college-level credits. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have received a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester and carried at least 12 college-level credits.
President’s list
Kelso: Mika Murphy
- .
- Woodland:
Andrew Hanson
- .
Dean’s list
Kelso: Haylee Hooper
- .
- Longview:
Cody Flynn and Alexa Little
- .
Two named to honor roll
Jasmine Gregg and Kevin Wolff, both of Kelso, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Gonzaga University based in Spokane.
To be named to the dean’s list a student must earn between a 3.5 and a 3.84 grade-point average.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities, notes the release. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
Kelso resident on honor roll
Kelso resident Ian McTamaney has been named to the Provost’s honor roll for the 2021 spring semester at Whitworth University in Spokane. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 3.75 or higher grade-point average during the semester.
Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, according to a press release from the university.