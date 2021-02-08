 Skip to main content
Parks and Recreation classes
The following enrichment classes are being by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Registration is accepted by calling 360-442-5400 or online at https://register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Ukulele: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 16-March 16, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 8 and older (children younger than 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult). Bring own ukulele. Instructor James Lee; $40 residents, $45 non-residents.

Wills and Estates: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 24-March 10, Parks and Recreation Building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 18 and older. For Washington and Oregon state residents only. Learn the basics of estate planning and the probate process. Wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives (living wills) and community property agreements will be addressed. People with estates under $1 million with no unusual circumstances can sign a simple will, health care directive and durable power of attorney on the third night of the class. Instructor Amanda Proujan, attorney at law. $110 residents, $115 nonresidents

Horsemanship (Beginning): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 11-25, Longacre Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills; expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Participants must wear riding shoes or shoes with heels; bring own helmet or use one provided. Class held in indoors or outdoors depending on the weather. Instructor Donna Longacre; $60 residents, $65 nonresidents.

— The Daily News

