Parks and Recreation classes

The following enrichment classes are being by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Registration is accepted by calling 360-442-5400 or online at https://register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Ukulele: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 16-March 16, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 8 and older (children younger than 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult). Bring own ukulele. Instructor James Lee; $40 residents, $45 non-residents.

Wills and Estates: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 24-March 10, Parks and Recreation Building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 18 and older. For Washington and Oregon state residents only. Learn the basics of estate planning and the probate process. Wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives (living wills) and community property agreements will be addressed. People with estates under $1 million with no unusual circumstances can sign a simple will, health care directive and durable power of attorney on the third night of the class. Instructor Amanda Proujan, attorney at law. $110 residents, $115 nonresidents