Parks and Recreation classes

The following enrichment classes are being by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Registration is accepted by calling 360-442-5400 or online at https://register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Pound Fitness: 8:30-9:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 26 via Zoom; ages 18 and older. Combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates inspired movements. Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercising, Pound transforms drumming into an effective workout. Instructor Peggy Swanson. $48 residents, $53 nonresidents. Once registered, instructor will send Zoom meeting request.

On the Move: 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Feb. 27 via Zoom; ages 18 and older; lower intensity workout especially designed to include the active, older adult who may be limited physically. Instructor Peggy Swanson has 46 years of experience teaching various fitness classes. $48 residents, $53 no residents. Once registered, instructor will send Zoom meeting request.