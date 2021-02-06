Parks and Recreation classes

The following enrichment classes are being by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Registration is accepted by calling 360-442-5400 or online at https://register.communitypass.net/reg/.
Pound Fitness: 8:30-9:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 26 via Zoom; ages 18 and older. Combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates inspired movements. Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercising, Pound transforms drumming into an effective workout. Instructor Peggy Swanson. $48 residents, $53 nonresidents. Once registered, instructor will send Zoom meeting request.
On the Move: 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Feb. 27 via Zoom; ages 18 and older; lower intensity workout especially designed to include the active, older adult who may be limited physically. Instructor Peggy Swanson has 46 years of experience teaching various fitness classes. $48 residents, $53 no residents. Once registered, instructor will send Zoom meeting request.
On the Move: 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 25 via Zoom; ages 18 and older; lower intensity workout especially designed to include the active, older adult who may be limited physically. Instructor Peggy Swanson has 46 years of experience teaching various fitness classes. $32 residents, $37 nonresidents. Once registered, instructor will send Zoom meeting request.
Mini Tutus: 2-2:45 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 8-March 1, McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 3-5. Learn basic movements through the use of the dancer’s imagination. Dance encourages body awareness, improved rhythm and coordination and development of counting and jumping skills. Instructor Natasha Kreitzer. $40 residents, $45 nonresidents.
Yoga (Kids): 3:45-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 10-March 3, McClelland Art Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 5-12. Benefits include enhanced flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness along with improved concentration, a sense of calmness and the ability to relax. Children can exercise, play, connect more deeply with their inner selves and develop a relationship with the world around them. instructor Colleen Reynold. $35 residents, $40 non residents.
Pom Dance: 4-5 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 12-March 5, McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 6-8. A mix of cheer, jazz and hip hop. Children will learn the basics of Pom movements and how to put those moves to music. Class will work on gross motor skills as well as balance, flexibility and strength. Instructor Natasha Kreitzer. $40 residents, $45 nonresidents.
Horsemanship (Beginning): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 11-25, Longacre Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills; expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Participants must wear riding shoes or shoes with heels; bring own helmet or use one provided. Class held in indoors or outdoors depending on the weather. Instructor Donna Longacre; $60 residents, $65 nonresidents.