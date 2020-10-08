Outdoors Report: Sometimes you eat the bear....

Additionally, anglers still have a couple of days to reel in fish for cash on the big river. The WDFW’s pikeminnow bounty program will continue through Oct. 11 with a reward of $10 per fish caught on the mainstem Columbia River or up to 400 feet upriver of any tributary. What’s more, tagged pikeminnow are now worth $1,000, but you’ve got to reel quick before they lose their value.

Anglers targeting big fish on those tributaries last week had varying degrees of success. On the Cowlitz River, 20 bank anglers checked by WDFW representatives kept one coho and released one chinook and another jack. Another, 67 boat rods kept 23 coho and eight silver jacks, but tossed back 37 Chinook, 11 king jacks, 15 coho and two silver jacks. Meanwhile, on the Lewis River 20 bank anglers had just one coho to show and released one other Chinook. Four boat rods kept one more king.

Anglers on the Toutle, North Fork Toutle and Green Rivers now have increased opportunity after the WDFW acted to increase the daily take. Through Nov. 30, anglers will be allowed to harvest two adult hatchery salmon per day. The total allowable take is six fish per angler, either Chinook or coho, with a minimum fish size of 12 inches. That rule change will apply to the mainstem Toutle all the way to the forks, the North Fork Toutle all the way to the markers below the hatchery facility, and the Green River from the mouth to Miner’s Creek.