Outdoors Report: Sometimes you eat the bear....

Time is growing short for bears to grow fat.
The bramble berries are going limp on the bush. The final apples are falling from their precarious perches. The sun isn’t hanging in the sky as long anymore and the bears know there is another long winter is coming.
That confluence of factors means that humans and bears, particularly black bears, are more likely to cross paths this time of year. Heaven forbid you happen to leave a fresh baked pie on the windowsill, or a pick-a-nick basket on a pick-a-nick table. Heck, sometimes the sour smell of hot garbage can be enough to attract a curious bear to a backyard near you.
With those conditions in play the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently released a list of precautions people can take in order to head off those encounters before they happen.
“Be pro-active (sic) to avoid attracting bears close to populated areas—it helps keep you and them out of harm’s way,” said Rich Beausoleil, WDFW statewide bear and cougar specialist, in a press release. “Following these simple steps can prevent virtually all negative black bear interactions.”
While black bears have a natural aversion to people, they also have a fine tuned nose that can detect more than just pots of honey. In general, if it’s edible and it’s jam packed with calories, an aspiring chunky bear with plans for a fat nap is likely to find it appealing enough to take risks they otherwise might not.
Some folks even think it’s fun to put out food for bears so that they can watch them up close, but that behavior is illegal in Washington, whether for hunting, observation or any other purpose.
According to the WDFW the public should adhere to the following steps in order to help avoid any unwanted run-ins with wild Yogis, Boo-boos, or Pooh Bears.
- Store garbage cans in a garage or sturdy building until collection day and put cans out the morning of, rather than the night before. Bears are smart and opportunistic. If a garbage can is left out, they’ll find it.
- Remove bird feeders from porches, trees, and other accessible areas, and feed pets inside. Bird feeders can become easy, high-calorie attractants for bears. If they find it, they may come back.
- Pick and remove fruit from underneath or in trees, even the highest branches. Bears love fruit and may climb trees to get it, possibly damaging valuable branches.
- Don’t intentionally feed bears, deer, elk, or other wild animals. Anything a deer or elk will eat, a bear will eat too. Bears have great memories, so once they find food, they’ll likely return and associate food with people.
- Confine chickens, and their feed, in secured and covered enclosures or barns. Electric fencing is highly recommended for all chicken enclosures.
A bear’s natural diet consists of many relatively low calorie snacks. For example, blueberries (256 calories per pound) and huckleberries (166 calories per pound) make bears work hard for their yummy. On the other hand, a trash can full of fast food remnants, birdseed (1,750 calories/pound) or hummingbird feeders (3,200 calories/pound) offer rampant reward for their rummaging efforts. Those high caloric foods can not only make bears fat (not so bad), but also delay an animal’s natural hibernation patterns (definitely bad).
Anyone who has tried the above recommendations but is still experiencing problems with bears should call WDFW enforcement at (360) 902-2936.
FISHIN’
The Lower Columbia River remains open for fall salmon fishing. Between Buoy 10 and Bonneville Dam anglers are allowed to keep as many as six salmon per day, of which two may be adult fish. The minimum size for salmon is 12 inches and only Chinook and hatchery coho may be retained. That fishery is expected to last through the end of the year, with steelhead joining the catch-and-keep list beginning in November.
According to WDFW creel sampling data, last weekend on the mighty river the bulk of the effort seemed to center around the Camas/Washougal area. In those waters at the tail end of the gorge 110 boat rods kept 28 Chinook, one king jack, five coho and two silver jacks. Effort was strong near Longview as well, with 83 boat rods keeping 11 Chinook and four coho. Another 29 boat rods near the mouth of the Cowlitz River kept eight Chinook, one king jack and one silver jack.
A string of catch-and-keep sturgeon fisheries on the Lower Columbia came to an end last Saturday. Near Longview 124 boat rods kept four legal fish and released nine for being too small and seven more for being too big. In the Kalama area 104 boat rods kept one legal fish and released four for being too small, while 21 boat rods closer to Woodland kept two legal size fish and had to toss back three more for failure to measure up. Anglers may still catch-and-release sturgeon.
Additionally, anglers still have a couple of days to reel in fish for cash on the big river. The WDFW’s pikeminnow bounty program will continue through Oct. 11 with a reward of $10 per fish caught on the mainstem Columbia River or up to 400 feet upriver of any tributary. What’s more, tagged pikeminnow are now worth $1,000, but you’ve got to reel quick before they lose their value.
Anglers targeting big fish on those tributaries last week had varying degrees of success. On the Cowlitz River, 20 bank anglers checked by WDFW representatives kept one coho and released one chinook and another jack. Another, 67 boat rods kept 23 coho and eight silver jacks, but tossed back 37 Chinook, 11 king jacks, 15 coho and two silver jacks. Meanwhile, on the Lewis River 20 bank anglers had just one coho to show and released one other Chinook. Four boat rods kept one more king.
Anglers on the Toutle, North Fork Toutle and Green Rivers now have increased opportunity after the WDFW acted to increase the daily take. Through Nov. 30, anglers will be allowed to harvest two adult hatchery salmon per day. The total allowable take is six fish per angler, either Chinook or coho, with a minimum fish size of 12 inches. That rule change will apply to the mainstem Toutle all the way to the forks, the North Fork Toutle all the way to the markers below the hatchery facility, and the Green River from the mouth to Miner’s Creek.
The news is even better for salmon and anglers with an eye on Willapa Bay. The return of coho to those coastal drainages has been impressive enough that the WDFW has opened up silver salmon for harvest until further notice. That action applies to Willapa Bay proper, along with Fork Creek, Naselle River, Nemah River Middle, Nemah River North, Nemah River South, Willapa River, Willapa River South Fork, North River, Smith Creek, and Bear River.
Anglers who prefer to let out a little line on lakes and ponds also have plenty to be excited about in the early fall thanks to stocking efforts by the WDFW. Goose Lake in the mountains of Skamania County received more than 1,000 coastal cutthroat trout in September that weighed at least one pound each.
Swift Reservoir on the Lewis River system is known to pick up for trout fishing in October and November with anglers allowed to keep up to ten rainbow trout per day. On the upper Cowlitz River watershed the Mayfield Lake reservoir has also been stocked with thousands of rainbow trout in anticipation of autumn. On Mayfield anglers can keep ten rainbow trout per day so long as they are of hatchery origin and measure at least eight inches.
HUNTIN’
As general hunting seasons march on toward the apex of autumn the WDFW is asking hunters to take a step back and think about bagging bears next spring.
“We need your feedback on the proposed rule to better understand how the public feels about adjusting season dates and permit numbers in some areas,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager, in a press release. “We’ll use this information to guide how we offer spring black bear opportunities in 2021.”
In particular, the WDFDW is seeking feedback on rules that would modify spring bear hunt dates, alter permit numbers in some areas, and remove two private timberland properties from the North Skagit hunt.
Public comment will be accepted on the proposed rule changes through Oct. 29. A public hearing on the topic will be held at the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting from Dec. 3-5.
A complete rundown of the proposed rule changes can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development. Feedback can be submitted online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DKDY6SD, or by mail to WDFW Rules Coordinator, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA.
Back off the beaten path fall black bear hunts will continue through Nov. 15.
First, though, muzzleloader hunts for elk will come to a close at dusk on Friday. After a one week hiatus, modern rifle hunts for black-tailed deer will strike up from Oct. 17-Nov. 1. The best units to target those bounding critters include Game Management Units 550 (Coweeman), 520 (Winston), 530 (Ryderwood), 501 (Lincoln), and 506 (Willapa Hills).
Waterfowl hunts are on the verge of taking off as well. General hunts for ducks, coots and snipe will take place from Oct. 17-25 before resuming again from Oct. 28-Jan. 31. Goose hunts will also begin on Oct. 17, although open dates vary throughout the week depending on the area. The best places to find water birds in the early fall include the backwaters of the Columbia River and Willapa Bay. Once the rains hit, those birds will disperse to flooded farm fields and other boggy billabongs.
Fall turkey hunts in GMUs 568-578 began in late September and will continue through Oct. 16. According to WDFW wildlife biologist Carly Wickhem, she’s been finding turkeys “everywhere” and prospects for bagging a local gobbler are as high as ever. Meanwhile, turkey hunts in more remote GMUs 101-154 and 162-186, will continue through the end of the year.
Cougar hunts will continue through at least Dec. 31 in most areas before harvest numbers are tabulated by the WDFW to determine additional openings. And, as always, hunts for coyotes will continue all but unabated.
CLAMMIN’
Oregon’s beaches are now open to residents and Washingtonians alike, but many succulent bivalve enthusiasts are busy gearing up for the next opening on the “World’s Longest Beach.”
Beginning Oct. 16, razor clam diggers may be allowed to return to the Long Beach Peninsula for a week of uninterrupted digging. However, those prospective digging days, which include openings at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis, are still subject to final approval based on the results of marine toxin testing.
Tentative clam digs are planned for the following dates, low tides and beaches:
- Oct. 16, 7:00 pm, -0.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 17, 7:47 pm, -1.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 18, 8:35 pm, -1.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 19, 9:24 pm, -1.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 20, 10:16 pm, -1.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 21, 11:12 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
According to WDFW coastal shellfish manager, Dan Ayres, the best digging typically takes place in the two hours prior to low tide. Diggers need to remember that no digging is allowed on any beach prior to noon.
The daily limit for razor clams is 15 per person, regardless of size or condition. All diggers must scoop their own clams and carry them in a personal container. Additionally, anyone older than 14 is required to possess a fishing license.
