Outdoors Report: History under review

So whether you’re out stalking birds with a gun or binoculars, hunting for deer or mushrooms, fishing for trout or inspiration, trekking up mountains by motor vehicle or tracing the coastline on foot, keep your eyes open for the telltale markers. And be sure to keep your notebook handy so you can provide your particular perspective on the history that’s been told so far, and more importantly, what it should look like in the future.

For additional information, or to contact the historical society, go online to, washingtonhistory.org/about/belonging-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.

FISHIN’

A bluster of wind and rain last weekend turned most tributaries too turbid to fish with much success early this week. However, the sun returned midweek and helped to clear things up a bit just in time for another round of rain to arrive sometime this weekend.

In any case, whenever there’s a salmon fishery open, you can bet there will be anglers taking their chances no matter the odds.

On the mainstem of the Columbia River between Buoy 10 and the Hood River Bridge, anglers are currently allowed to keep up to six salmon per day, of which two may be adults. Only Chinook and hatchery coho are legal to keep.