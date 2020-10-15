Outdoors Report: History under review

Anyone who’s taken time to indulge a bit of wanderlust in the Evergreen State has undoubtedly encountered a plaque, or marker or monument that designates one historical happening or another.
Those markers are sometimes ornate and sometimes nearly invisible as they blend into the natural world around them. Sometimes that’s on purpose, and sometimes the creeping vines of time are simply too aggressive to keep at bay.
But an inevitable inch-by-inch return to nature is not the only problem facing some of the historic designations around the state. That’s why the Washington State Historical Society is asking the public for feedback on both the condition and content found on any markers emblazoned with its name.
With the help of the adventuring and attentive public the historical society is hoping to create a complete inventory of markers scattered about the land, whether they be in common thoroughfares or isolated nooks. Once identified, the monuments will be evaluated for physical integrity, historical accuracy and whether or not their message and depictions continue to accurately represent the society’s mission and professional standards 130 years after its founding.
“We are committed to taking concrete steps to build a more inclusive organization. We pledge to take these actions publicly and transparently,” noted Jennifer Kilmer, director of the Washington Historical Society, in a press release. “We probably won’t get everything right on the first attempt, but we will be transparent about our failures as well and are committed to learning from them. In doing so, we hope to be able to engage historical organizations across our state in a similar process of introspection, community dialogue, and evolution of practice that will benefit us all.”
So whether you’re out stalking birds with a gun or binoculars, hunting for deer or mushrooms, fishing for trout or inspiration, trekking up mountains by motor vehicle or tracing the coastline on foot, keep your eyes open for the telltale markers. And be sure to keep your notebook handy so you can provide your particular perspective on the history that’s been told so far, and more importantly, what it should look like in the future.
For additional information, or to contact the historical society, go online to, washingtonhistory.org/about/belonging-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.
FISHIN’
A bluster of wind and rain last weekend turned most tributaries too turbid to fish with much success early this week. However, the sun returned midweek and helped to clear things up a bit just in time for another round of rain to arrive sometime this weekend.
In any case, whenever there’s a salmon fishery open, you can bet there will be anglers taking their chances no matter the odds.
On the mainstem of the Columbia River between Buoy 10 and the Hood River Bridge, anglers are currently allowed to keep up to six salmon per day, of which two may be adults. Only Chinook and hatchery coho are legal to keep.
Last weekend the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found the water between Camas and Washougal to be the busiest of all. In that section of the Lower Columbia River a sampling of 92 boat rods turned up 17 keeper Chinook, four king jacks, eight coho, three silver jacks, and two more Chinook that had been tossed back. Effort was down significantly in the local area, though, as state creel checkers found just one bank angler and 11 boat rods with no catch at all around Longview. Near the mouth of the Cowlitz River 13 boat rods managed to keep four Chinook and closer to Kalama 11 boat rods kept one Chinook, one coho and tossed back one more king jack. Meanwhile, in the Woodland area nine bank anglers had no catch to show but a dozen boat rods kept four Chinook, one coho and released one silver jack.
Return on time and effort was much better on area tributaries last weekend, according to WDFW stats, as the big pulse of rain runoff seems to have drawn a mess of coho upstream.
The Lewis River was the most popular of all the area tributaries last weekend with 99 bank anglers showing off 18 keeper coho and nine silver jacks, while releasing four Chinook, nine coho, and one steelhead. Another 38 boat rods kept 13 Chinook, four king jacks, eight coho and nine silver jacks, while tossing back one coho and three silver jacks.
On Thursday the WDFW moved to extend the coho fishery on the lower Lewis River through the end of the year. From Colvin Creek to the power lines below Merwin dam the fishery will stay open through the end of October and then reopen again from Dec. 16 through Dec. 31.
Last Saturday the Cowlitz River below the I-5 Bridge near Toledo had 59 bank anglers with one keeper coho and one silver jack, plus eight Chinook and three silver jacks that were tossed back. Another 16 rods on boats caught three keeper silver jacks and released one king jack. Between the I-5 Bridge and the Barrier Dam 30 bank rods kept two coho and two silver jacks. Another 47 boat rods in the same area kept seven coho and six silver jacks while tossing back another 35 Chinook, eight king jacks, three coho and one steelhead.
On Thursday the WDFW announced that hatchery Chinook would be eligible for harvest beginning Friday between the mouth of the Cowlitz River and the Barrier Dam. That opening allows for as many as two Chinook to be taken as part of the regular daily limit through the end of the year.
At the Cowlitz salmon hatchery last week crews retrieved 3,341 coho adults, 3,093 silver jacks, 703 Chinook adults, 12 king jacks, 340 cutthroat trout and 16 steelhead. Those Tacoma Power employees also released 1,421 coho adults, 930 silver jacks and nine cutthroat trout into the Lake Scanewa reservoir. In Monday’s once-a-week river report from Tacoma Power flow on the Cowlitz River below Mayfield Dam was reported to be around 3,610 cubic feet per second with ten feet of visibility and a water temperature of 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
HUNTIN’
If you haven’t been thinking about the difference between forked horns and tangled twigs rustling in the brush line for at least the last week, then odds are you’re not a hunter.
That’s because the most popular of all general hunting opportunities, the modern firearm season for black-tailed deer, is set to begin Saturday in most parts of Western Washington. That hunt will continue during daylight hours until Nov. 1.
Some of the most productive grounds for deer can be found on both sides of I-5 including the foothills of Mount St. Helens, the Willapa Hills and the gated no-man’s land between Vader and KM Mountain. On the dry side of the Cascade Mountains hunts for white-tailed deer and mule deer will also open on Saturday.
Hunts for black bears and cougars are ongoing as well, along with hunts for bobcats, fox, raccoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare
There are also several species of birds legal to bag in Western Washington this time of year including crow, pheasant, California quail, mountain quail, northern bobwhite, mourning doves and forest grouse. If you’d like to take your shot at a bigger bird wild turkeys in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186 can be hunted through the end of the year but turkey hunts in GMUs 382, 388, and 568-578 will come to a close at dusk on Friday.
Duck hunting will also open statewide on Saturday. That hunt will remain open through Oct. 25 before closing and reopening several days later. Coot and snipe hunts will also open Saturday across the state.
Goose hunts in Management Areas 1 and 2 are set to open for daily hunts beginning Saturday, except for at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge. The Willapa refuge will be open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday only through Nov. 1 while the Ridgefield Refuge will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until that same date. Meanwhile, Goose Management Area 3 will be open without restriction beginning Saturday and ending at dusk on Oct. 29.
And as always, the sun never sets on coyote culling season in the Evergreen State.
CLAMMIN’
A flood of succulent bivalve enthusiasts are expected to hit coastal beaches starting today for the beginning of a six-day razor clam dig. Those digs were approved following marine toxin testing by the Department of Health and approval from both Pacific and Grays Harbor county officials.
A record density of clams up and down the coast have diggers chomping at the bit to hit the beach but state officials are asking the public to remain conscientious of COVID-19 precautions.
“Close proximity can accelerate the spread of COVID-19, so we’re asking the public to take steps to thoroughly prepare for their visits to avoid increasing risk,” said Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal region director, in a press release.
According to WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres the density of razor clams is as thick as he’s ever seen them in over 40 years combing the beaches with his trusty shovel and bucket.
“Abundant razor clam populations are allowing for numerous digging opportunities along 58 miles of coastal beaches this year,” said Ayres, in a press release. “And, it is important that clam diggers only dig where it is allowed, prefer weekday digging if possible to avoid crowds, and spread out while digging, especially now.”
The upcoming digs will take place in the evening with no digging allowed on any beach before noon. Ayres recommends hitting the beach about two hours prior to low tide for the best shot at bagging a limit.
Approved razor clam digs to date, along with low tides and beaches, are listed below:
- Friday, 7:00 pm, -0.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Saturday, 7:47 pm, -1.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Sunday, 8:35 pm, -1.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Monday, 9:24 pm, -1.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Tuesday, 10:16 pm, -1.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Wednesday, 11:12 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
With night digging becoming more of a factor as the digs progress, Ayres reminded the public to make sure to pack the right gear.
“The forecast looks like it’s really going to improve. It does look like there will be a shot of wind on Friday, but it’s not going to be raining,” Ayres said in an interview with The Daily News. “These are later tides, so most of the digging is going to be after dark. People need to come prepared for that.”
State law requires all diggers over the age of 14 to possess a fishing license. The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person. Additionally, each digger must collect their own clams and carry them in a personal container. No high grading or commingling is allowed.
