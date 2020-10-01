Outdoors Report: Catch it while you can

The pumpkins are finally orange and the apples have almost all fallen from their trees. Daylight hours are dwindling and the fog has started to settle heavy before the sun rises again.
Canada geese and other fine feathered fowl are noisily making their way by wing overhead. The summer steelhead have run their course and seasonal salmon are now nipping at their fins. Deer and elk are starting to feel funny and they don’t know why; they just know that the fawning company of all those fine does and cows is starting to seem a little more tempting every day.
That is to say, the autumnal equinox has come and gone and we are now making our way toward winter like Alice to Wonderland, so first comes the great fall.
In the woods that aren’t on fire there are mushrooms popping from the spongy detritus of conifers. In the rivers the recent rains have persuaded a new wave of fish to head upriver. In the meadows blissfully ignorant spikes take turns sparring and chomping on the fresh sprouts of greenery. They have not yet lived long enough to know that this time of year, man is also in the forest.
As tank tops turn to sweaters and barefoot flip flops turn to boots and wool socks, so, too, does one’s focus begin to shift.
No longer are the days too long to fill with unending productivity. No longer do the dogged smoky days of summer threaten to never end. Instead, the waning sunlight and waxing harvest moon remind us that every glass eventually runs out of sand. Our instincts tell us to hold on tight, drink it all in, and preserve the rest of what we can’t imbibe by canning, dehydrating, freezing, or simply capturing and framing photos.
As fast as it may seem, the world will never seem to spin slower than it does today. That’s why it’s imperative that we remember to catch it while we can.
FISHIN’
With fall salmon fishing on the lower Columbia River is now in full swing following a rule change that will allow anglers to keep two Chinook salmon per day. That increased bag limit took effect Thursday from Buoy 10 all the way to Pasco.
The fall fishery will last through the end of the year, although emergency rule changes are always a possibility based harvest totals and updated information on the size of individual salmon runs. For now, all coho retained below the Hood River Bridge must be hatchery stock and all steelhead must be released.. In total, anglers are allowed to keep up to six salmon per day, two of which may be adults.
So far the fall salmon run has been exceeding expectations, which led to an early opening of the fishery as well as the increased bag limit. The projected fall Chinook return was increased in recent weeks by 13 percent up to 476,680 fish. Meanwhile, the anticipated coho return has also increased slightly up to 66,700 fish.
“It’s always exciting to see these runs come in above expectations, and to be able to open the river for some additional days of fishing,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, in a press release. “We’ll continue monitoring returns and make adjustments to the seasons as necessary.”
The bite shifted in recent weeks and forced the hogline upriver from the Lewis and Clark Bridge. According to the most recent creels sampling stats from the WDFW the vast majority of floating anglers have been trying their luck in the Camas/Washougal area where 234 boat rods tried their luck last week. However, the sandy banks near Kalama continued to see a lot of action last week as well. In that area WDFW checkers found 80 bank anglers with nine keeper Chinook adults, one jack and one coho. Another 81 boat rods kept six Chinook and two jacks while releasing one steelhead and two coho. Effort near Cathlamet and the mouth of the Cowlitz was also fair but returns were poor.
This Saturday big-fish anglers will also have one more opportunity to pull sturgeon of a certain size from the mighty river. The last leg of three one-day catch-and-keep white sturgeon fishing will be allowed from the Wauna powerlines to Bonneville Dam, along with the Cowlitz River. Sturgeon legal for harvest must measure between 44-50 inches in fork length. The daily limit is one sturgeon with a yearly limit of two fish. Green sturgeon are not open to harvest.
During the most recent sturgeon harvest the bulk of the effort was centered around Woodland and Vancouver. Closer to Vancouver the WDFW sampled 18 boat rods that kept three legal sturgeon and released 15 for being too small and two for being too big. Nearer to the mouth of the Lewis River 23 boat rods kept three legal sturgeon and released four for being too small and three for being too big. The Longview area was also a hotspot for river monster hunting last week. However, 35 bank anglers had no catch at all and 60 boat rods caught just one sturgeon, and it was too small to keep. On the lower Cowlitz River 17 bank anglers were able to keep one legal sturgeon and released eight more for being the wrong size. Another 40 boat rods kept two legal sturgeon while releasing 13 sublegal and three oversized sturgeon.
Pikeminnow bounty fishing will continue on the Columbia River as well. That reward fishery has been extended through Oct. 11 on the mainstem, and up to 400 feet upriver from the mouth of tributaries. Additionally, rewards have been increased to $10 per fish with increased prizes for tagged pikeminnow as well.
Tributary salmon fishing has been slow lately even though plenty of fish appear to be in the river. The Cowlitz River has been the most active lately, with reports of hulking fall Chinook hogs biting between Camelot and the mouth of the Toutle River. The most recent creel sample data from WDFW showed that 40 boat anglers below the I-5 Bridge kept six coho and released two more. Above the I-5 Bridge 56 bank anglers kept two steelhead and released 34 Chinook and two jacks, while 11 boat rods in the same area kept one steelhead and released one Chinook, two jacks and one coho jack.
According to Tacoma Power stats, last week at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery crews retrieved 4,171 coho adults, 2,348 coho jacks, 1,250 fall Chinook adults, 45 fall Chinook jacks, 618 cutthroat trout, 33 summer-run steelhead, 19 spring Chinook adults, and three spring Chinook mini-jacks. Those crews also redistributed 1,427 coho adults, 347 coho jacks, eight spring Chinook adults, and 12 cutthroat trout into Lake Scanewa. The once-a-week river condition report from Tacoma Power noted that on Monday river flow below Mayfield Dam was about 3,430 cubic feet per second with water visibility of 11 feet and a water temperature of 54.3 Fahrenheit.
HUNTIN’
General season coastal buck hunts in Oregon will open on Saturday. Open areas include units 16, 19, 21, 22, 29, and 30, which will close for a week beginning at sundown on Oct. 16. Meanwhile, units 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 will remain open through Nov. 6.
In Washington, hunters will have to wait two more weeks before hitting the forest in search of bucks. However, muzzleloader toters will have through sundown on Sunday to target black-tailed deer a litany of Game Management Units. Additionally, musketmen can begin pursuing elk in most areas of Western Washington on Saturday.
Bear hunters will be able to stay on prowl through Nov. 15 and cougar hunts are set to continue in most areas through the end of the year. Additionally, hunts for bobcat, fox, raccoon, cottontail rabbit, and snowshoe hare will continue through March 15.
Wild turkey hunts are also ongoing. In GMU’s 101-154 and 162-186 hunters will be allowed to target turkeys of either sex through the end of 2020. In GMU’s 382, 388, and 568-578 wild turkeys will remain on the menu through Oct. 16.
Pheasants joined the baggable fodder list full time last week. Those bird hunts, as well as hunts for mountain quail, California quail, and Northern Bobwhites will be allowed in Western Washington from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Nov. 30. Hunts for forest grouse and crows will continue through the end of the year but migratory bird hunts will be phasing in and out over the next several months.
The statewide general seasons for ducks other than scaup will begin Oct. 17. Statewide hunts for coot and snipe will begin the same day. A hunt for mourning doves is set to end at dusk on Oct. 30.
Early openings for Canada geese closed in September. Hunters hoping to hit Goose Management Areas 1-3 will have to wait until Oct. 17 for additional opportunity.
If those options aren’t enough to fill out your schedule then perhaps you should consider setting out in search of yelping devil dogs. That’s because in Washington the sun never sets on coyote hunting season.
CLAMMIN’
While Washington diggers will have to wait two more weeks before they can dig again succulent bivalve enthusiasts are now free to head to Oregon to scratch their shellfish itch.
Officials in Oregon opened up a mess of beaches, including those in Clatsop County, to residents for razor clam digging beginning Thursday. Non-residents will then be able to join the fray beginning Oct. 7 after being blacklisted on April 11 due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Clatsop beaches, which extend 18 miles south from the Columbia River to the Tillamook Head in Seaside, are dependably the most popular in Oregon. Those beaches are typically closed each year from July 15 through October 1. This year diggers can expect plenty of clams larger than four inches as shellfish managers say the mollusks south of the mouth of the Columbia River are both sizable and plentiful.
Other Oregon beaches set to open for razor clam digging include Agate Beach, North Jetty, and South Beach in the Newport area along with Cannon Beach, Cape Meares, and Yachats Beach.
The next set of razor clam digs in Washington are tentatively set to begin Oct. 16.
CRABBIN’
Aspiring crab crackers can hit the old Salish Sea once again now that recreational crab seasons have reopened in Puget Sound as of Thursday.
Waters now open to sport crabbing include marine areas 4 (Neah Bay, east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line), 5 (Sekiu), 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca), 7 (San Juan Islands), 9 (Admiralty Inlet), and 12 Hood Canal (North of Ayock Point). However, pots can’t be dropped in marine areas 13 (South Puget Sound), 11 (Vashon Island), and 10 (Seattle-Bremerton).
Pots are only allowed in open waters from one our before official sunrise until one hour after sunset. The daily limit in Puget Sound is five male Dungeness crabs in hard-shell condition measuring at least 6 ¼ inches across the carapace. Crabbers are also allowed up to six red rock crabs of either sex per day with a minimum carapace width of 5 inches, as well as six Tanner crabs of either sex with a minimum carapace of 4 1/2 inches.
COMMENTIN’
Fish managers in Washington are seeking public comment on yet another proposal to reform Willapa Bay salmon fishery and hatchery management.
“Public input is critical to our work,” said Ron Warren, WDFW fish policy director, in a press release. “We want to provide additional opportunity for people to weigh in so that we ultimately adopt policies that have benefitted from the knowledge of those most invested in their implementation.”
Public comment on the draft proposals will be accepted through Oct. 12. WDFW staff will then present a snapshot of public feedback to the Fish and Wildlife Commission at a series of meetings from Oct. 22-24.
A copy of the Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy and its draft revisions can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/y2qms8zx. Additional information on the current Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy, and a form for providing comments, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2tnz37m.
RUNNIN’
A modified rendition of the Harvest Classic is set to begin Saturday and continue through Oct. 10. That annual event is open to community members who wish to run or walk either a 5K or 10K course.
In response to COVID-19 concerns the Harvest Classic has gone virtual this year in order to avoid crowds. That means that racers can choose their own course and complete their preferred distance anytime during the one week window.
The Harvest Classic Run/Walk is considered the oldest foot race for charity in Southwest Washington. Organized by the Longview Early Edition Rotary, the fundraising “race” was founded in 1980 and has since raised $160,000 to help feed hungry residents of Southwest Washington.
Standard sign up fees are $27 for adults and $10 for students.
Additional information, including signup documents, can be found online at www.rotaryharvestclassic.org. Inquiries can be sent by email to harvestclassic@live.com.
