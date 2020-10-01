Outdoors Report: Catch it while you can

The bite shifted in recent weeks and forced the hogline upriver from the Lewis and Clark Bridge. According to the most recent creels sampling stats from the WDFW the vast majority of floating anglers have been trying their luck in the Camas/Washougal area where 234 boat rods tried their luck last week. However, the sandy banks near Kalama continued to see a lot of action last week as well. In that area WDFW checkers found 80 bank anglers with nine keeper Chinook adults, one jack and one coho. Another 81 boat rods kept six Chinook and two jacks while releasing one steelhead and two coho. Effort near Cathlamet and the mouth of the Cowlitz was also fair but returns were poor.

This Saturday big-fish anglers will also have one more opportunity to pull sturgeon of a certain size from the mighty river. The last leg of three one-day catch-and-keep white sturgeon fishing will be allowed from the Wauna powerlines to Bonneville Dam, along with the Cowlitz River. Sturgeon legal for harvest must measure between 44-50 inches in fork length. The daily limit is one sturgeon with a yearly limit of two fish. Green sturgeon are not open to harvest.