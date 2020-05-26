Our honored war dead

Sanders, Cpl. Harvey Richard, 21 — Kelso; died of wounds in Quang Tin, May 12, 1967

Wilkins, Lance Cpl. Garry Lee, 19 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tri, May 19, 1968

Navy

Armstrong, Lt. jg. Wayne A., 27 — Longview; pilot/air controller; killed over South China Sea, Oct. 8, 1967

Coulter, Apprentice Seaman William John, 18 — Longview; died in a military transport plane crash near Clark Air Force Base, Philippined, May 11, 1964

Daniels, Petty Officer 2C Richard L., 23 — Rainier; killed in action, March 1, 1971

DeGandi, David E, 19 — Westport; missing when recon plane went down at sea near Korea, Jan. 3, 1959

Kruse, Radioman 3C Dale Lynn, 21 — Castle Rock; died in Quang Tri, April 30, 1968

Messervy, Lt. Harold V., 33 — Longview; pilot; killed in crash of P3A anti-submarine patrol plane in the South China Sea, Dec. 4, 1964

Afghanistan War

Bragg, Spc. Mikayla A., 21 — Longview; died in Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2011; 201st Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, First Infantry Division, Fort Knox, Ky.

