Our honored war dead

Curtis, Pfc. Gregory Paul, 19 — Longview; killed in Kontum, Dec. 14, 1967

Dailey, Pfc. David Leon, 19 — Vader; killed in action in Kontum, May 20, 1970

Edge, Sgt. Dennis Eugene, 20 — Rainier; died in Hau Nghia, Dec. 11, 1968

Eveland, Chief Warrant Officer Mark W., 22 — Kelso; killed in action in Tay Ninh, Aug. 16, 1969

Gaynor, Pfc. Kurtis Lane, 20 — Kalama; died in Khanh Hoa, Jan. 15, 1970

Jacobson, Capt. Warner Craig, 26 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Nam, June 22, 1968

Leyerle, Pfc. Billy Bob, 20 — Kelso; died of wounds received in action in Hau Nghia, Dec. 15, 1969

Malarz, Pfc. Rene Lee, 23 — Winlock, died in Quang Ngai, Aug. 24, 1967

Matter, Pfc. Mark Allan, 20 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tin, Oct. 1, 1970

Maxim, SP4 Thierry Timothy G., 19 — Ocean Park, 3rd Squadron, 11th Cavalary, died of wounds in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, Sept. 21, 1970

McLawhorn, Spec. 5C Duane L., 22 — died nonhostile, March 31, 1969

Milne, Spec. 4 Ronald James, 19 — Longview; killed in action in Kien Hoa, May 12, 1970