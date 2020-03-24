Olympic fallout: postponement will upend other major events

But Cornel Marculescu, the executive director of world governing body FINA, said there is no chance of the next worlds being bumped back to 2022.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” he defiantly told The Associated Press by phone.

Marculescu said the IOC is considering two options for the Summer Games, which will have a direct impact on FINA’s next move.

“If they do it in summer, then we (will have to change) the dates (of the world championships),” he said. “If they do it at the beginning of the year, maybe we don’t need to touch the dates. The only thing we do, we wait to see what is the IOC decision.”

If the IOC goes with a summer date, FINA would have to decide whether to hold its world championships before or after the Olympics.

A fall date seems most likely, since it wouldn’t conflict with the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that are usually held about a month ahead of the games.

“Before or after?” Marculescu asked rhetorically. “I don’t know.”

The other member of the Olympics’ Big Three is gymnastics, which stages its world championships every non-Olympic year.