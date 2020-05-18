Numerous groups, organizations donate money, food to help kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Numerous community residents, organizations and people have been donating services and supplies to Woodland schools to help the area’s children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from Woodland Public Schools, “truck drivers continued to donate snacks and meals that clients refused as a way of thanking Woodland Public Schools for opening the high school as a temporary truck stop and rest facility for long-haul drivers during March and April.

Recently, a driver for Landstar Ranger Trucking, Shawn Fenmore, delivered 25 cases of cookies and crackers.

“The cases were considered surplus because their shipping boxes were damaged in transit,” WPS’ director of facilities and safeties is quoted in the release, adding “However, the product was perfectly intact inside.”

And long-haul driver Russell Thomas, who works for John Christner Trucking, donated more than a thousand breakfast sandwiches when a client refused the order. (For more about his story, visit https://www.woodlandschools.org/article/229796.)

In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union donated $3,500 for the Woodland School District to buy food for families in need.