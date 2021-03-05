Next Washington State Parks free day is March 19

Visitors to Washington state parks can now plan visits for the 2021 free days. Free days are when visitors to state parks do not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when passes would not be required to visit state parks, notes the press release. The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and DNR lands.

Free days for 2021

Friday, March 19

: Washington State Parks’ 108th birthday

Saturday, April 3

: Spring free day

Thursday, April 22

: Earth Day

Saturday, June 5

: National Trails Day