Monticello Middle School receives $2,800 grant from Longview Rotary Club
Monticello Middle School receives $2,800 grant from Longview Rotary Club

Longview Rotary:

Pictured are Longview Noon Rotary club Community Service Grant chairman, Dave Hill, left, and Monticello Middle School assistant principal Bridget Piper. The Rotary Club recently presented the school with a Community service Grant. 

Members of the Longview Noon Rotary club recently awarded Monticello Middle School with a $2,800 Community Service Foundation Grant for a novel COVID safe “drinking fountain” system.

Dave Hill, the Rotary club’s Community Service chairman, presented the grant to the school’s principal Scott Merzoian and assistant principal Bridget Piper.

