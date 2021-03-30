Monticello Middle School receives $2,800 grant from Longview Rotary Club

Members of the Longview Noon Rotary club recently awarded Monticello Middle School with a $2,800 Community Service Foundation Grant for a novel COVID safe “drinking fountain” system.
Dave Hill, the Rotary club’s Community Service chairman, presented the grant to the school’s principal Scott Merzoian and assistant principal Bridget Piper.
