Military News

Roubicek graduates

from army college

Major Nathan F. Roubicek recently graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

The major has transitioned from the infantry. He is an Army Modeling and Simulation officer assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade in Fort Bragg, N.C.

The 2003 graduate of Castle Rock High School lives in Linden, N.C., with his wife, Alicia, and daughters Stella (8 years old), Joslyn (6 years old) and Lila (3 years old).

The major's parents are Chris and Karen Roubicek of Castle Rock.

— The Daily News

