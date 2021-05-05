Military News

 Skip to main content
Navy chief studies criminal justice

Chief Katie Pierce of Rainier enlisted in the Navy on July 11, 2006.

After completing Recruit Training in Great Lakes, Ill., she attended Cryptologic Technician Collection (CTS) “A” school in Pensacola, Fla.

The June 2006 graduate of Rainier High School spent tours on board the USS Mobile Bay (CG 553), the USS Decatur (DDG 73) and the NIOC Hawaii.

The chief’s personal awards include the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

Currently, she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of the Incarnate Word, a private, Catholic university whose main campus is located in San Antonio and Alamo Heights, Texas.

