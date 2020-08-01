Military News

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Slind inducted into the Naval Academy

Gabriel Slind of Longview was inducted Tuesday, June 30, into the United States Naval Academy class of 2024.

He is 2020 graduate of Mark Morris High School with a 4.0 grade-point average. He is the son of Eric and Heather Slind of Longview.

According to a press release from the Academy, approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. Each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer, a program designed to help the freshmen prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the challenges that await them, states a press release from the Naval Academy.

During Plebe Summer, candidates do not have access to television, movies, the internet or music. Candidates also have restricted cellphone access—they can make only three calls during the six weeks of training.

In the program, plebes learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles, states the press release.

Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical or professional development and team-building skills.