Military News

Slind inducted into the Naval Academy
Gabriel Slind of Longview was inducted Tuesday, June 30, into the United States Naval Academy class of 2024.
He is 2020 graduate of Mark Morris High School with a 4.0 grade-point average. He is the son of Eric and Heather Slind of Longview.
According to a press release from the Academy, approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. Each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer, a program designed to help the freshmen prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the challenges that await them, states a press release from the Naval Academy.
During Plebe Summer, candidates do not have access to television, movies, the internet or music. Candidates also have restricted cellphone access—they can make only three calls during the six weeks of training.
In the program, plebes learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles, states the press release.
Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical or professional development and team-building skills.
Activities include swimming, martial arts and basic rock climbing. Also included is obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental and team-building skills, notes the release. Forty hours are devoted to infantry drill and formal parade instruction.
The Naval Academy was founded in 1845. Today, it is a “prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service,” notes the release.
More than 4,400 men and women representing all 50 states and several foreign countries make up the student body known as the Brigade of Midshipmen, states the release.
U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.
The midshipmen are taught by military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities, notes the release. hey also study leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law.
They are able to receive a bachelor of science degree in a choice of 25 majors and upon graduation, they go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the Navy or Marine Corps.
