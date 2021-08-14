Meals of Hope fundraiser raises money and food for CAP's Help Warehouse and Meals on Wheels program

Fibre Federal Credit Union and Bicoastal Media teamed up with Gibbs & Olson and other community partners to hold Meals of Hope, a donation drive benefiting Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse and Meals on Wheels program.
Food, cleaning supplies and toiletries were collected along with cash donations.
The three partner organizations pledged to offer a matching grant for cash donations up to $4,000.
Because of the generous donors and the matching grant, Meals of Hope raised $11,941 and collected 1,335 pounds of food and other items for CAP.
