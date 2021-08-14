 Skip to main content
Meals of Hope fundraiser raises money an food for CAP's Help Warehouse and Meals on Wheels program
Meals of Hope fundraiser raises money an food for CAP's Help Warehouse and Meals on Wheels program

Meals of Hope

From left: Rich Gushman of Gibbs & Olson, Ilona Kirby of Lower Columbia CAP, Heather Snyder of Fibre Federal Credit Union an Bruce Pollock of Bicoastal Media celebrate the success of the recent Meals of Hope fundraiser.

 Fibre Federal Credit Union, contributed photo

Fibre Federal Credit Union and Bicoastal Media teamed up with Gibbs & Olson and other community partners to hold Meals of Hope, a donation drive benefiting Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse and Meals on Wheels program.

Food, cleaning supplies and toiletries were collected along with cash donations.

The three partner organizations pledged to offer a matching grant for cash donations up to $4,000.

Because of the generous donors and the matching grant, Meals of Hope raised $11,941 and collected 1,335 pounds of food and other items for CAP.

