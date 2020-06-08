Mark Morris High school Foundation honors seniors

Ten Mark Morris High School graduating seniors recently each received a $1,200 scholarship from the Mark Morris High School Foundation.
They are Ella Bilger, Emma Anderson, Emily Harrison, Isabelle Plough, Jayden Hemberry, Mariah Fleckenstein, Morgan Ebert, Ryan Pospichal and Tino Cemulini.
Money for the scholarships from the foundation established in 2008 to honor the 50th anniversary of the school, comes from support of the high school alumni and friends of the high school.
The students were chosen based on their activities and/or leadership, academics and their future goals.
In addition to the 10 scholarships given to the students, the foundation manages 17 other scholarships awarded in honor or in memory of past teachers or other friends of the high school.
Besides awarding scholarships, the group funds projects around the school too large for a booster club to pay for or projects that might not make it in the district's budget, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Those projects include the electric reader board installed on 15th Avenue in Longview, the new signage at the back entrance to the school, landscaping, coffee shop style seating in the school cafeteria and library, refurbishing the sound system in the school gym and replacing all of the banners in the school gym, according to the press release.
The Mark Morris High School Foundation is 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Contributions to the foundation are tax deductible. Anyone who would like to donate to the foundation or who are considering establishing a scholarship are asked to call Karen Kickabush at 360-575-7663.
