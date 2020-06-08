Mark Morris High school Foundation honors seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten Mark Morris High School graduating seniors recently each received a $1,200 scholarship from the Mark Morris High School Foundation.

They are Ella Bilger, Emma Anderson, Emily Harrison, Isabelle Plough, Jayden Hemberry, Mariah Fleckenstein, Morgan Ebert, Ryan Pospichal and Tino Cemulini.

Money for the scholarships from the foundation established in 2008 to honor the 50th anniversary of the school, comes from support of the high school alumni and friends of the high school.

The students were chosen based on their activities and/or leadership, academics and their future goals.

In addition to the 10 scholarships given to the students, the foundation manages 17 other scholarships awarded in honor or in memory of past teachers or other friends of the high school.

Besides awarding scholarships, the group funds projects around the school too large for a booster club to pay for or projects that might not make it in the district's budget, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.