Lyle Chambers, 95, removes stump from pond
Lyle Chambers, 95, removes stump from pond

Lyle Chambers

Lyle Chambers stands behind what is left of a stump he and a neighbor cut to the ground.

 Courtesy of Lyle Chambers

Lyle Chambers, 95, of Silver Lake recently sent a photo to The Daily News of what was left of a large, approximately 5-foot tall stump that was in the middle of his pond that he and his neighbor Allen Schwindt recently cut down to ground level. Chambers wrote Schwindt is “very good with a chainsaw.”

Chambers noted it took the pair two days to accomplish the task, “but what a nice change,” writing “it was a lot of work, but it sure looks nice having this stump gone after looking at it for over 20 years.” He also wrote that if things go well, he will put a good sized round cement tank on top of the stump for all the different birds that “come around” on his property.

He notes the tree was more than 230 years old and he knows there are many more trees in the area that are much larger.

