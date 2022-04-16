Lower Columbia College's speech and debate team receives prestigious awards at tournament

Competing in their first in-person tournament in two years and concluding their 2021-2022 speech and debate season, members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team received several awards and honors at a recent national tournament.

The weeklong Phi Rho Pi Nationals held in St. Charles, Missouri, is considered the premier end of season speech and debate competition for community college students, according to a press release from LCC. Phi Rho Pi is the national forensic association representing two-year colleges.

In team sweepstakes, LCC received a Silver award in debate and a Bronze award overall in the Hindman Division.

Team captain Penelope Anderson led the way with Bronze awards in IPDA (International Public Debate Association) and extemporaneous speaking. In a field of 85 IPDA debaters at the tournament, she was the 10th place speaker. She also competed in persuasive speaking and communication analysis.

Tyler Tremain advanced to the IPDA semifinal round and received a Bronze award. He also competed in impromptu speaking and extemporaneous speaking.

Sara Tran won the Bronze award in extemporaneous speaking and narrowly missed advancing to the Gold round. She also competed in persuasive speaking and IPDA debate.

Alex Brehm, team coach and LCC communication studies faculty member, was honored with the Collie-Taylor Fellowship Award given to the coach who best exemplifies the finest qualities of a Phi Rho Pi educator.

Adah Moore and Julia Mitchell also represented the Fighting Smelt at the tournament. Moore competed in persuasive speaking and IPDA debate. Mitchell, a class of 2020 LCC alumna, returned to the team as assistant coach. She also was a tournament judge.

With the end of the season, Anderson and Tran will transfer to pursue bachelor degrees. Tremain will finish his BAS-TE at LCC and is “excited to begin his career as a teacher,” according to the press release. Moore will return for one more season with the Fighting Smelt “and she hopes to build on this season’s success.”

