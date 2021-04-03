Lower Columbia College students wins national debate contest

The Lower Columbia College (LCC) Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team recently competed for four days at the Pi Kappa Delta National Comprehensive Tournament and came away with several awards. The tourney is one of the most competitive national tournaments in the country, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The LCC team received second place in Community College team sweepstakes. They ranked 12th in debate and 14th in overall combined team sweepstakes out of the 520 students from 79 colleges and universities who participated in the tournament.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview won the final round of Junior Varsity IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate out of more than 60 competitors, making her the national champion in her division. Slabu also advanced to the quarterfinals in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Kelso resident Molly Mahoney advanced to the final round in Communication Analysis, one of the most competitive and technical categories in speech events, according to the press release, and she received fourth place overall. She also advanced to the octofinals in JV IPDA, and she received an Excellence Award in Impromptu Speaking.

Reagan Gosselin of Longview advanced to the quarterfinals in Persuasive Speaking.